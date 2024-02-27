Alberta’s Housing Boost: Federal Funding Aids Construction of 3,100 Homes

Alberta is set to witness a significant acceleration in home construction, thanks to federal funding and leadership aimed at revamping housing development strategies across various municipalities. This initiative places a strong emphasis on building higher density housing, student accommodations, homes near transit, and affordable housing to ensure more Canadians have access to affordable homes.

On February 19, 2024, the Government of Canada announced collaborative agreements with the Towns of Banff, Sylvan Lake, Bow Island, Westlock, Smoky Lake, and the Village of Duchess. These agreements are pivotal, promising to fast-track the construction of over 400 homes within the next three years and aiming for more than 3,100 homes over the next decade.

These efforts are part of the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), which is allocating a combined total of over $13.8 million to dismantle barriers to housing construction. For instance, Banff is set to receive more than $4.6 million to support its comprehensive Action Plan. This plan includes reducing parking requirements, updating density policies, and encouraging the development of accessory dwelling units through financial aid and streamlined processes. Moreover, it introduces a suite of financial incentives, such as tax strategies and fee waivers, to stimulate housing development, alongside efforts to enhance the efficiency of the town’s permitting process.

The HAF initiative is designed to cut through red tape and expedite the approval of at least 100,000 new homes in its first three years. This is expected to result in almost 600,000 new homes across Canada over the next decade, benefiting towns, cities, and Indigenous communities. The fund encourages local governments to submit innovative action plans for swift approval, followed by upfront funding to ensure the timely construction of new homes. Additional funds will be awarded upon achieving set targets, motivating local governments to adopt bold and innovative approaches to increase housing density and affordability.

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating, “Today’s announcement will help fast-track a combined total of over 400 homes in Banff, Sylvan Lake, Bow Island, Westlock, Duchess, and Smoky Lake over the next three years and over 3,100 homes over the next decade. By working with cities, towns, municipalities, mayors, and all levels of government, we are helping to get more homes built for Canadians at prices they can afford.”