Alberta Government Boosts Skilled Trades with $12.4 Million for 2,000 Apprenticeships

In a move to address the surging demand for skilled trades workers, the Alberta government has committed $12.4 million to establish nearly 2,000 new apprenticeship positions, which will be distributed among five educational institutions across the province. These institutions include the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology (NAIT) in Edmonton, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) in Calgary, Red Deer Polytechnic, Lethbridge College, and Keyano College in Fort McMurray.

Alberta’s Advanced Education Minister, Rajan Sawhney, highlighted the pressing need for skilled trade workers, emphasizing the demand from employers in various fields, including carpentry, electrical, and heavy-duty technicians. “There’s so many different roles that need to be filled in the labour market,” Sawhney stated.

Apprenticeships in Alberta typically involve 10 months of on-the-job training, accompanied by mentoring, and an additional two months of classroom instruction. Completion of apprenticeships is generally a prerequisite for graduation in specific programs.

This announcement follows an earlier allocation of $15 million over three years to create more than 1,000 additional apprenticeship spaces, bringing Alberta’s total funding for apprenticeship training in the current budget year to over $54 million. The move reflects Alberta’s commitment to meet the growing demand for skilled trades workers and to support the province’s flourishing economy.

Minister Sawhney acknowledged the remarkable increase in apprenticeship registrations, with more than 50,000 registered apprentices in Alberta, marking a 19 percent surge from the previous year. “We are experiencing significant demand in construction trades and the automotive industry,” she stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to support this momentum.

By expanding apprenticeship opportunities, the Alberta government aims to enable students to pursue rewarding careers while contributing to the growth and sustainability of the skilled trades labor market. This initiative aligns with Alberta’s reputation for delivering top-notch skills training, which is crucial as the province’s economy continues to strengthen, driving increased labor demand.