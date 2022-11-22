AkzoNobel – Color of the year 2023, Wild Wonder

AkzoNobel’s Color of the Year 2023 has been named as ‘Wild Wonder’ – a golden hue inspired by the warm tones of harvested crops, with an upbeat glow.

The color is based on the idea that, as people search for support, connection, inspiration and balance in their lives, they’re diving into the wonders of the natural world to find it.

AkzoNobel’s Global Wood Design team created four unique color palettes around the Color of the Year that are all driven by the themes, balance and rhythms of nature. For customers, the palettes make it easy to choose colors and combinations for a timeless look that’s also right on trend.

The four palettes – connected by the overarching theme of Seeds of Wonder – are: