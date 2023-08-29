Akhurst Unifies Omnitech CNC Router Brand Under Anderson

For over 20 years Omnitech CNC routers have been sold across Canada. Omnitech was a sub-brand of Anderson Industrial Company which also manufactures their own Anderson branded CNC routers. Akhurst has made the move to distribute all of Anderson’s machines under one brand: Anderson.

Anderson is a world leading CNC router manufacturer and well known for their industrial design and top of the industry quality. Only the name Omnitech will no longer exist but the same quality and reliability that they are known for, will live on with Anderson. With Anderson, Akhurst can offer full CNC router solutions no matter your production needs. From the entry level Spectra series to the high-speed linear drive Exxcel series, Akhurst has the CNC solution for your shop.