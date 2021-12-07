Akhurst raises thousands for Movember

Akhurst Machinery is pleased to share that they raised $3,410 throughout November to promote men’s health this year. Congratulations to the Akhurst team for their efforts!

Movember is the leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale, focusing on mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer. In addition to tackling key health issues faced by men, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their lives, focusing on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives.

The team’s almost reached their goal of $3500, but they well surpassed their amount raised last year of $2025. The team was composed of ten members who participated to support all the dads, brothers, sons, and mates in their lives.

Akhurst is a fourth-generation family business. Over the years, Akhurst has established itself as a leading distributor of high-quality industrial equipment to the secondary woodworking industry. With sales and service staff strategically located across Canada, it can offer its customers unparalleled local support in the industry. Working as a full-service organization, Akhurst helps with selecting, financing, installating, and training when it comes to equipment, as well as parts support and after-sales service. Akhurst has built a portfolio of suppliers that include the most reputable equipment, tooling, and supplies. They are justifiably proud of the partnerships they share with our valued suppliers.