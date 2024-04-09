Akhurst Machinery Group Announces Strategic Partnership to Aid North American Housing Crisis

Akhurst Machinery Group, a prominent player in the North American machinery industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Modular Building Automation (MBA), a Dutch company specializing in machinery for prefabricated homes, modular buildings, and offsite construction solutions. MBA, a joint venture of the renowned companies J.J. Smith in the UK and Ireland and H&M headquartered in the Netherlands, is involved in the design, manufacturing, distribution, and worldwide sales of MBA equipment.

This collaboration signifies a major commitment by both companies to bring cutting-edge technology and comprehensive solutions to a much-needed industry in the North American market. Akhurst Machinery Group, the parent company behind the well-known brands of Cantek America and Leadermac USA, will leverage Modular Building Automations 20 years of global expertise in house production machinery solutions to enhance its offerings in North America.

Graham Akhurst, Vice President at Akhurst Machinery Group expresses, “with our newly formed partnership, we aim to set new industry standards by offering customized solutions from stand-alone machines to production lines, to complete modular factory installations, all while providing you with the service and support you can always count on. Given the present-day challenges associated with housing construction expenses across the world, we believe this is the perfect time to help provide a cost-effective solution.”

As the main distributor of Modular Building Automation’s house production machinery solutions in North America, Akhurst Machinery Group solidifies its commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. For further information or inquiries about the latest modular building solutions, please contact Jayden Campbell at jaydenc@akhurst.com.