Akhurst Machinery Group Announces Exclusive Distribution Partnership with Marinus Machinebouw

Blaine, WA – Akhurst Machinery Group, a distinguished leader in the North American machinery industry, is excited to announce a significant milestone in their longstanding strategic partnership with Marinus Machinebouw, as they are selected as the exclusive distributor of Marinus for North America.

Marinus Machinebouw is a renowned Dutch company specializing in the development and production of machinery for the flooring and lumber industry. They are globally recognized for their flagship product, the Powermax combination defect optimizing saw and end-matching machine, which sets industry standards. Marinus also pioneered innovative solutions for herringbone and chevron flooring production, as well as continuous-length finger jointing machines.

With a legacy spanning over 86 years, Akhurst Machinery Group has been at the forefront of providing manufacturing solutions to the wood industry, underpinned by a steadfast commitment to prioritizing customer service. This exclusive partnership aims to empower North American customers with state-of-the-art solutions that address modern manufacturing challenges, coupled with unparalleled support to ensure their investments operate at peak efficiency.

“We are excited about this milestone in our partnership with Marinus Marinusbouw, a company renowned for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to excellent.” says David Montagliani at Akhurst Machinery Group. “This exclusive partnership underscores our dedication to offering our customers the most advanced machinery solutions available in the market, further solidifying our position as a leader in the industry.”

This collaboration signifies a union of expertise and innovation, poised to elevate the manufacturing landscape across North America.

For more information about Akhurst Machinery Group and Marinus Machinebouw, please visit www.akhurst.com.