AIM Report Shows Need for Certification in Cabinet Industry

A 26-page AIM report commissioned by the KCMA revealed how important certification is in the cabinet industry and how it helps real estate professionals in the residential market build trust in the products they’re recommending. Product certification provides an ideal solution for market differentiation between various product brands. To consumers, cabinet certification programs prove a sense of assurance and reliability and to consumers, the certification allows them to showcase their product performance and gain the trust of those consumers.

The KCMA was interested in understanding certification and cabinetry standards, especially within the design community. According to a Houzz Kitchen Trends study, “The majority of homeowners (66%) continue to replace all the cabinets during a kitchen remodel” even into 2023. The study also states that “The majority of homeowners (77%) select solid wood as the primary material for new kitchen cabinets.” Based on these statistics, the report finds that certification for cabinet markers’ products is essential to ensure customer satisfaction and understanding the proper quality of brand products.

“This eye-opener showed that even well-known standard bodies don’t cover the gamut of specifications that you would expect,” Jim Nowakowski, the president of AIM noted. “We looked at 525,148 projects that had any kind of certification listed, and you’ll see in the report surprisingly, the call for certification is often left out of the documentation. KCMA wants to change that for cabinetry.” He continues by stating “The research pointed out that the environmental practices of the manufacturer were at the bottom of the selection criteria, but that’s going to change. Our other research is showing consumers are driving manufacturers to be more stewards of our environment. KCMA has a certification that covers that as well.”

The report on cabinet certification was conducted to gauge the market’s awareness of certification, especially among design professionals. It revealed that cabinet certification would need the following to boost its importance and awareness: education, marketing and content. The report also displayed the growing need for brands to be sustainable and how important it is for real estate professionals. “The research pointed out that while the environmental practices of the manufacturer were at the bottom of the selection criteria, that’s going to change. Our other research is showing consumers are driving manufacturers to be better stewards of our environment. KCMA certification covers that as well,” Nowakowski said.

“Product certification marks help businesses build trust in products while providing a mechanism for market differentiation between brands,” He stated. “For the residential real estate professional, certification programs offer assurance that the products they find in homes conform to specific requirements. For manufacturers, the programs provide a way to demonstrate product performance to gain the trust of their design community. This research proves that and will be invaluable to the real estate community as they position their own companies to take advantage of certification processes.”