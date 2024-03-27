Aging & Living in Place

We often hear the terms “Aging in Place” and “Living in Place”. Although they sound similar, there is a distinct difference between the two.

Aging in Place refers to individuals choosing to live in their homes as they age rather than move to assisted living facilities or nursing homes. It involves making modifications to the living environment to ensure a safe and comfortable living situation. Aging in Place allows individuals to maintain their independence, familiar surroundings, and social connections while having a home meet their changing needs.

Living in Place encompasses the broader concept of creating inclusive and accessible living environments for people of all ages and abilities. Living in Place focuses on designing spaces that are universally accessible, adaptable, and safe for everyone. This can include elements such as wider doorways and zero-step entrances which contribute to barrier-free and promote independence, regardless of a person’s age or physical abilities. This becomes more and more important as we see an increase in multigenerational homes where we sometimes have 3 generations living in one dwelling.

The goal for both Aging and Living in Place is to reduce the risk of accidents or injuries and to improve quality of life for all. Theis applies not only to increased independence and a reduction in the need for care as a person ages, but also extends to ensuring the functionality and ergonomics of furnishing when people face temporary or permanent life changes, such as in the case of an injury or pregnancy which offer their own unique challenges and require specialized solutions.

How can functional hardware help with all of this? We know that the kitchen is the “heart of the home” so let’s start there. What can we do to maximize ergonomics and functionality? Let’s start with upper cabinets. Doors that open out not only become obstructions, but they also create barriers to access contents if standing to the left or right of them. If left open and the user is bent down retrieving something below the counter then gets up, there is risk of banging their head on the doors. A superior solution would be to have lift systems in the upper cabinets which lift up and stay out of the way, creating better visibility, removing potential obstructions, and allowing access to contents from all sides. Unloading a dishwasher becomes a breeze where with one fluid motion, you can put your glasses and cups away without having to open, close, and dodge around cabinet doors.

Let’s talk about cabinetry below the countertop. To ensure functionality and ergonomics, full extension drawers are a must. The reason being is that drawers allow you to have full visual of the contents inside. You can add interior organization which keeps things neat and tidy, eliminating any need for bending down and reaching, which becomes more challenging as we age.

The placement of storage goods is extremely important to not only make the space efficient but also to assist with the handling of heavy or bulky items. Storage goods should be placed in areas where they will be used – for example, your preparation area should house oils, vinegars, cutting boards, utensils, knives, spices and have the largest workspace. Having everything in its place where you need it can save time and energy. As we age, we start to lose muscle mass as well as develop restricted range of motion and our hands become sensitive with conditions such as arthritis and loss of feeling in our fingertips. For these reasons, we believe it is beneficial to place heavy items such as dinner plates and bowls in full extension drawers below the counter to mitigate strain as well as the potential fall of someone hopping on a stool or a chair to access them.

The same principles apply to other living spaces such as bathrooms, living rooms, bedrooms, etc. The cabinetry and the functional hardware is what will enhance and promote a positive experience. Having U-Shape drawers underneath your sinks so there is no clutter is a great opportunity to not only increase usable storage space but to make it easily accessible. Having a pantry that has full extension drawers promotes less strain on the body, can make putting groceries away effortless because everything is housed in the same area and can be organized by type of food item. Canned goods, pastas and sauces, breakfast items, and drinks can all be in their own separate drawers.

Less than 5% of dwellings are designed/built according to the principles of Universal Design which really is not only a disservice to the user but is a missed opportunity for our industry. Designing and constructing to accommodate the needs of all who use the cabinetry doesn’t have to cost more but it will improve quality of living and in my opinion, this is a WIN for all!

Lucy Traetto is a seasoned professional in the sales and marketing industry, currently holding the position of Senior Sales & Marketing Representative at Blum Canada Ltd. With a career spanning several years, Lucy has demonstrated a remarkable ability to drive sales growth, develop strategic marketing initiatives, and foster strong relationships with clients and partners alike.