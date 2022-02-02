Adapting to the Multi-family Kitchen Cabinet Market

Family-owned Sunrise Kitchens, based in Surrey, BC, changed its focus to multi-family kitchen cabinet projects due to extensive growth and demand within the tower construction industry. The company has taken on projects as large as the Kings Crossing building in Burnaby, which included 777 units.

Over the past three years, they have made a $12 million investment to create an 80,000 sq ft state-of-the-art facility where a new automated line is set up from mass production of multiple cabinets simultaneously. This is a huge change from their humble beginnings in a garage in 1983. They continue to be a family-operated business but now have a team of over 125 working together to deliver a quality experience.

“As of September 1, 2021, due to extensive growth and demand within the industry, Sunrise Kitchens will exclusively specialize in the multi-family kitchen cabinet market,” announced the company. “We are so proud to share with you some major changes to our multi-family kitchen cabinet production facility, product quality, and customer service!”

Some of these major changes included increasing the company’s output capacity by 50% – now able to produce 25 kitchens per day – providing capacity for multiple projects. They improved the quantity and quality of their product with fully integrated PUR, laser edge banding, invisible joint technology, and zero glue line. The company also switched to European supplier GRASS for premium hinges and drawer slides. They have also integrated an automated cabinet and parts wrapping system with RFID shipment tracking, delivering 125 kitchens per week.

The changes extend beyond their facility and products; they have corporately adopted Kaizen principles along with lean manufacturing thinking and have their sights on the industry 4.0 revolution to automated manufacturing, all while increasing their green initiatives.

“Our dedicated completion team has been set up for success with protocols to ensure cabinets are correct and complete, delivered securely in our corporate fleet, and arrive safe and ready for installation conducted in an efficient, professional manner,” announced the company. “We will continue to offer the highest level of service and warranty in the industry with our dedicated and responsive team.”