The Actro 5D from Hettich, a leading manufacturer in furniture fittings, is truly one of the most innovative drawer running systems for all cabinetry applications, especially wooden drawers. Adjustable in 5 different directions allowing for extremely narrow reveals, the Actro 5D offers exceptional running smooth, synchronized, silent, and incredibly stable running performance, with a load capacity of up to 70kg.

