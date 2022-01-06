PRODUCTS

Actro 5D

Hettich

The Actro 5D from Hettich, a leading manufacturer in furniture fittings, is truly one of the most innovative drawer running systems for all cabinetry applications, especially wooden drawers. Adjustable in 5 different directions allowing for extremely narrow reveals, the Actro 5D offers exceptional running smooth, synchronized, silent, and incredibly stable running performance, with a load capacity of up to 70kg.

The Actro 5D drawer runner is simply the perfect choice for unique furniture design, narrow reveals, and large front panels. Adjusting in 5 directions, the front panel reveals alignment meets the most exacting demands. The excellent running performance and incredible stability provide the supreme quality you can feel and hear.

