AAG Named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies

AAG Tailored Cutting Solutions was recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with the prestigious Canada’s Best Managed Companies designation. The 2021 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million, demonstrating leadership in strategy, capabilities and innovation, culture and commitment, and financials to achieve sustainable growth. Now in its 28th year, Canada’s Best Managed Companies remains one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for innovative, world-class business practices.

“The past year has posed numerous challenges for Canadian businesses and has touched each and everyone in some form or another—including this year’s Best Managed winners,” said Kari Lockhart, Partner, Deloitte, Private and Co-Leader, Canada’s Best Managed Companies Program. “They should be extremely proud of this designation and use it as a catalyst to continue the work they do each and every day. Their unwavering commitment to their people and their adaptability amid a year of turmoil has led them to this achievement, and it mustn’t go unnoticed.”

AAG Tailored Cutting Solutions has been recognized due to its adaptability during the COVID-19 crisis. The team united around the cause of helping their customers pivot towards producing essential goods such as PPE. They created an online community for sharing PPE designs, broadcast free webinars educating customers on PPE production, and provided special discounts for customers producing PPE. This allowed AAG to keep their team employed, keep their customers running and support their communities

“I have never been so proud to be part of the AAG family. Our team members and customers showed incredible tenacity and empathy over the last year,” said Luke Hansen-MacDonald, CEO and Owner of AAG Tailored Cutting Solutions. “They proved the importance of local manufacturing. It is an honour to be recognized as one of this year’s Best Managed Companies. My team deserves 100% of the credit. They inspired me to never give up.”

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies with revenues over $25 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices.

The awards are granted on four levels:

Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (new winners selected each year); Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); Platinum Club members (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, and TMX Group.

