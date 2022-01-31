San Group and Seaton Forest Products of Smithers are pleased to announce a strategic lumber supply agreement. This agreement will combine San Group’s industry-leading integrated value-added manufacturing process with Seaton Forest Products’ specialized processes of manufacturing waste wood into commodity-grade lumber products. The San Group process is designed to maximize each log harvested. Seaton’s specialised method of manufacturing waste wood uses dry, under-utilized logs that would have otherwise been left in the forest.

“Over the past few years, San Group has invested heavily into the BC value-added wood products sector,” said Kamal Sanghera, CEO of San Group. “We have constructed one of North America’s largest value-added wood products manufacturing facilities on Vancouver Island. We went against the grain. People wondered why we would build such a plant in Port Alberni. To us, it was simple, value-added manufacturing saves the environment and creates jobs. Let’s start with that, and the rest will follow.”

With the utilization of fibre playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of the forest business, San Group recognized that it needed to accelerate the development of carbon-conscious ways to extend the life of the forests and ensure they remain on the leading edge of environmental stewardship. This San-Seaton agreement combines excellent skills in manufacturing primary, secondary, and tertiary value-added wood products.

“At Seaton, we process waste wood logs, logs that are generally burned in the forest, and we turn them into cants,” said Andy Thompson, Manager of Seaton. “Can Group is now taking our cants and turning them into value-added wood products. San is fully integrated and has built a world-class wood products plant, specializing in creating tables, molding, chairs, and door frames. In doing this, they are breaking the mold. Seaton also prides itself on its philosophy of jobs metre, not meteres per job.”

The San-Seaton agreement reflects shared values and goals and a fundamental commitment to fully utilizing each log harvested.

“Creating these relationships starts with values, and we knew Seaton’s were aligned with ours when they told us that their staff was 75% First Nations,” said Suki Sanghera, President of San Group. “And they view working in the forest industry as a responsibility, not a job.”

Additionally, Seaton will become part of San Group’s global initiative to manufacture the world’s most carbon-friendly wood products. This is a three-year plan in which San Group has invested over 150 million dollars into Vancouver Island, developing one of North America’s most integrated, carbon-conscious, environmentally friendly wood manufacturing processes. The process is designated to manufacture logs into a finished wood product within a 7km radius.

“Within a 7km radius, we constructed an integrated manufacturing ecosystem of two standalone and six interconnected facilities,” said Sanghera. “We want to show the world that value-added, renewable wood-based building products can ve manufactured at scale in Canada. Why waste our fibre and let other counties manufacture the wood we harvest? I always say that the forest doesn’t belong to us. Respect and treat it well, and good things will happen.”

This agreement represents the highest standards of value-added wood products manufacturing and will create some of the world’s most environmentally friendly renewable carbon-conscious wood products.