A New Chapter for Osborne Wood Products: Leon Osborne Hands Over the Reigns to Jeremy McClain

January 4, 2024 – Leon Osborne, the founder of Osborne Wood Products, Inc., has announced his retirement in a recent company event, marking a significant transition in the company’s leadership. Osborne, who has led the company to astonishing growth and success since its inception, will continue to aid in staff transitions until July 2024. During this time, he will pass the baton to Jeremy McClain, who has been with Osborne Wood Products since 2003 and has played a pivotal role in various capacities, most recently as Vice President since October 2022.

This change in leadership is a blend of sorrow and excitement within the company, as Osborne’s legacy and profound impact are celebrated. Osborne expressed pride in how the company’s goals and morals have stayed true to his original vision and emphasized his hope for these core values to continue post-retirement.

“It’s my hope that I have had the opportunity to be mentors to others and invest in them in the way that I feel like I have been invested in,” said Osborne, “I want to note that it is my hope that in the transition that the same mission we woke up with this morning is the same mission we should be thinking about tomorrow.”

Jeremy McClain, Osborne’s successor, brings a wealth of experience and a deep connection to the company’s ethos. Having started as a shipping associate, his journey through academia and various leadership roles within Osborne Wood Products equips him with unique insights and a commitment to uphold the company’s legacy. His statement at the luncheon underscored the importance of mentorship and continuity in mission and vision.

“I’ve witnessed Leon’s steadfast commitment to his vision for what can be achieved and his unwavering dedication to honoring every member of our team,” he remarked. “It’s undeniable that all of this journey began with his visionary outlook.”

As Osborne Wood Products navigates this leadership transition, the company looks forward to continuing its tradition of partnering with customers and building shared success. This change represents not just an end of an era but also the start of a new chapter in the company’s history, one that promises to uphold the standards of quality, excellence, and integrity that have been its hallmark for over 40 years.