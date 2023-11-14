A MOST SUCCESFUL EDITION FOR THE WTD 2023!

The WTD 2023 came to a close last Saturday, November 4th, after an intensive and productive five days. Over 350 different companies attended, visiting our members showrooms in Brampton and Mississauga. Furthermore, we noticed a significant increase in the number of visitors from all over Canada.

The WTD certainly delivered on its promise to present the latest manufacturing technology and solutions, with different robotized working cells of which two were with an integrated storage system for the production of kitchen cabinets (monitored by one operator!) and a new robotized sanding cell for 5-piece doors with panel recognition by 3D cameras. There was of course much more to see in all our showrooms and visitors who attended the WTD can testify that no other Canadian event offers as much in terms of production and specialized machinery.

As the event is now getting national recognition, we want to tank all our visitors, sponsors, industry and media partners for their participation and support. We will continue to further develop our unique concept and are already planning for our WTD 2025 edition. Stay tuned!

For more information about the WTD or our association, please visit www.woodworkingtechnologydays.com/ or the CWMDA’s website www.cwmda-acdmb.ca

CWMDA

cwmda-acdmb.ca