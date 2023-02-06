A Longstanding Legacy: 75 Years of LePage Millwork

LePage Millwork celebrated its 75th anniversary at the National Assembly led by MNA Amélie Dionne and LePage president, Guy Bonneville, and his wife Julie Cadrin. Bonneville also marked his 20th anniversary of acquiring the enterprise from the previous owner, Jean-Pierre LePage.

The high-quality, custom-made windows and doors manufacturer was founded in 1947 and is now a fourth-generation family business. With over 475 employees, LePage Millwork has made a distinguished name for itself as a leader in the craftsmanship of exceptional quality of its wood products. The award-winning company tailors its products to exceed the needs and requirements of its customers.

“Our team is definitely our most valuable asset, and we are blessed to be surrounded by such dynamic, passionate and inspiring people! Alone we go faster, but together we go further,” says François-Xavier Bonneville, general manager LePage Millwork. “It is a great source of pride to see our products stand out and be associated with prestigious projects throughout eastern North America. All this is made possible thanks to the know-how of our local artisans and the trust of our customers, suppliers, and partners.”

The Québec company is a key part of the thriving Rivière-Du-Loup community, which is recognized as one of the most entrepreneurial cities in the country. Their production location is over 300,000 square feet to meet the high demand for customized wood products. Yet, labour shortages and supply challenges, and energy specifications have impeded production at times over the years. Nevertheless, LePage always finds a way to combat those challenges and meet the needs of their customers.

“It’s pretty amazing when you realize how far we’ve come and how much work we’ve accomplished over the past 20 years,” says Guy Bonneville, president of the company. “We had set ambitious goals for ourselves and thanks to our committed team, we have surpassed them. With our new management team, the company is in very good hands for at least another 20 years of success!”