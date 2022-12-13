A Little Pop of Colour, Fall 2022 Collection

A pop of colour makes a world of difference in a new space. Colour helps break up the monotony of the ever-popular white kitchen. Specifically, it can add a focal point, an accent, or just enough of a design element to give the space a little more character. Colour is one of those design variables you can control.

Terracotta by Nature ft. Henlow

Terracotta is very popular in European design and is now on the rise in North America. The soft, pastel orange/pink hue is an ode to naturally occurring materials, such as clay, shale, and granite. Teamed with matte black accents like decorative cabinet handles, faucets, and other hardware, the appeal of Terracotta is growing among designers.

The Henlow modern pull works in both modern and transitional style kitchens. The sleekness of Henlow is ideal for tomorrow’s home. Yet, the smooth, flowing corners allow the designs of yesteryear to merge seamlessly with this piece of hardware.

Green With Envy ft. Ashdale

Green is the colour of the year for 2022. Undoubtedly, one can use the different shades of green in countless ways in every room of the house. Teamed with white cabinets, gold hardware, and natural wood accents, this pop of colour gives a very organic feel to a space.

Ashdale is a true transitional pull with an ode to industrial design concepts. The “steel pipe” look in matte black and brushed nickel, is a nod to the interior of the structure itself.

Deep Red Sea ft. Crenshaw

Deep reds have popped up from time to time in different areas of the home. Most often you will find these shades as accent walls in bedrooms and bathrooms. In the kitchen, it brings a lively feel to the space. The result offers a sense of energy.

Crenshaw is a modern take on the seated bar pull with a flat, upright bar and narrow feet. Subsequently, the matte black finish heightens this handle’s style. Crenshaw offers a unique twist on a decorative hardware classic.