A Green Milestone: B.C. Plants Its 10-Billionth Tree

SURREY, B.C.— British Columbia has reached a significant environmental milestone with the planting of its 10-billionth tree, a culmination of nearly a century of reforestation efforts that began in 1930. This achievement highlights the province’s long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship and forest regeneration.

Decades of Dedicated Reforestation

The 10-billionth seedling, planted by Bruce Ralston, Minister of Forests, in Surrey’s Green Timbers Urban Forest Park, represents the ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance the province’s lush landscapes. The park is recognized as the “birthplace of reforestation” in B.C., marking where the first tree planting initiative took place. Over the last seven years alone, two billion trees have been planted, accelerating efforts to combat the impacts of climate change on the region’s forests.

Contributions and Collaborations

The reforestation has been supported by forest tenure holders, legally mandated since 1987, forestry companies, and First Nations. In 2024, of the expected 290 million seedlings, 235 million will be planted by forestry companies, with an additional five million by First Nations. This concerted effort underscores the collaborative nature of B.C.’s reforestation initiatives.

Building a Legacy and Looking to the Future

The impact of these efforts extends beyond environmental benefits, as John Betts, executive director of the Western Forestry Contractors’ Association, notes, “Planting 10 billion trees is an act of optimism and a significant contribution to our province’s future.” The work, involving thousands of nursery workers, planters, and foresters, is seen as a legacy for future generations.

Additionally, B.C. is investing in the future of its forests with new research and innovation programs. The Bulkley Valley Centre for Natural Resources Research and Management recently received $10 million to support its Silviculture Innovation Program, aiming to enhance forest resilience in the face of changing climatic conditions.

This milestone not only celebrates past achievements but also reinforces the province’s commitment to ensuring that its forests continue to thrive for generations to come.