A Dichotomy of Colour: 2024 Paint Predictions Split Between Warm and Cool

Fall is a season of change. Kids have a new school routine, colourful leaves fall from trees and shorts and t-shirts are swapped for jeans and cozy sweaters (at least in my wardrobe). It’s also a time when I obsessively track paint companies’ colour predictions for the coming year. Almost all the major manufacturers have now revealed their picks and similar to 2023, the ‘verdict’ is split, with a ‘wild card’ thrown in. Here’s a breakdown of six big brands’ 2024 selects.

Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore ventured to the opposite side of the colour wheel from its warm red-orange 2023 pick, opting for the cooler-tone Blue Nova. A blend of blue and violet, the space-inspired hue – it’s meant to represent the brilliance of a new star forming – is a nod to the night sky. (Given this, it’s fitting the company announced its colour choice at Blue Origin’s orbital launch site in Cape Canaveral, Fla.) The alluring mid-tone has depth and classic appeal and, at the same time, feels bright and energetic, adding to its allure and elevating its versatility.

Sherwin-Williams

In line with Benjamin Moore, Sherwin-Williams’ colour choice, Upward, is also blue – a departure from the earthy blush-beige that previously reigned supreme. However, the two differ in that Sherwin-Williams’ shade is breezy and blissful, helping to create a sense of peace and serenity wherever used, similar to feelings evoked through meditation when taking a breath and allowing the mind to clear. Upward is light, airy and crisp, signifying a shift in design with the return of Scandinavian slow living principles and a transition from the modern farmhouse toward coastal vibes.

BeautiTone

In contrast to both Benjamin Moore and Sherwin-Williams, BeautiTone has selected a soft yellow with notes of red. Illumina, derived from the Latin word for illuminate, speaks to the colour’s ability to lighten up any space, from the kitchen to the bedroom. Since yellow is universally recognized as the colour of positivity and happiness, it also inspires optimism for the future, which is in line with economic forecasts that are now predicting a so-called soft landing instead of recession. This shift forward toward renewal is exemplified in this colour choice.

Sico

Sico also chose a honey hue, Satin, that balances the power of a primary colour with the subtlety of a neutral. And similar to BeautiTone, the company cites that its cheerful yellow base grounded in a calming beige undertone is the perfect representation of consumers’ optimism for a future highlighted by change after years clouded with uncertainty and instability. Satin can work as a supporting hue but it is also strong enough to stand alone as the leading colour. For instance, it’s ideal for statement-making kitchen cabinetry and pairs perfectly with warm and cool-toned countertops.

PPG

For the first time in three years, the company behind popular paint brands Dulux and Glidden has selected a hue other than green as the go-to for 2024. Limitless is a contemporary honey-beige that is touted as offering infinite design possibilities for residential and commercial interiors and exteriors, and consumer products. Subdued, sophisticated and calming, it reflects a shift in consumer preferences toward less saturated colours. Limitless works with both warm and cool tones, such as shaded whites, delicate pastels, earthy neutrals, softened jewel tones and bold, bright hues. It also pairs well with popular black and brass metal fixtures and hardware, and silver and bronze finishes.

Behr

Unlike other paint brands, Behr selected a shade, not a colour. Aptly named Cracked Pepper, the black hue reflects consumers’ desire for dark tones in the home, says the company, based on feedback received in a survey of paint preferences. Respondents cited black is both modern and timeless, gives a room a designer aesthetic and imbues it with energy. These traits have made black kitchen cabinetry, in particular, a top choice in ‘heart of the home’ renovations in recent years. Inherently striking, the non-colour will continue to be requested for both upper and lower cabinets to dial up the drama in the cooking space, as well as just on lower cabinets to create a luxe tuxedo effect when paired with white cabinets on top.

Clare Tattersall is an interior designer and decorator in Toronto, and the editor of Canada’s floor covering magazine, Coverings.