A Case Study in Modernisation and Growth

Groupe Lacasse is a North American leader in designing and manufacturing commercial and institutional furniture. The Saint-Pie, Montérégie-based company generates over 75% of its sales in the United States.

Sold in 2000 to the American group Haworth, the company was bought back in 2012 by Sylvain Garneau, president and CEO, Guy Lacasse, who founded it, and his son Robin Lacasse. The new owners quickly set about transforming the company and improving its manufacturing performance. Their goal? To build the factory of the future by integrating the most innovative technologies.

Key learnings

1. Building a team responsible for technology projects is fundamental

Implementing new equipment requires rigorous planning to respect deadlines and budgets. Groupe Lacasse considers it essential to have a team responsible for the implementation and progress of the work. It gave the team a clear mandate and established specific objectives and deliverables. A steering committee oversaw the work. Groupe Lacasse already employed a project management expert but needed a technical engineering specialist. These two individuals formed the team’s leaders, who were joined by a manufacturing engineering manager and other multi-disciplinary individuals who provided support as the projects progressed.

2. In-house technology skills are needed to support the digital transformation

The team must develop the technical skills to be autonomous in the operation of the new equipment. Groupe Lacasse analysed the resources it needed and compared them to what was already in place in the company. Training is offered to operators to familiarise them with the new technologies. The company benefits as long as possible from consultants sent by the supplier during the start-up and optimisation phases.

3. Do not underestimate the interference between current operations and project implementation

The larger the projects, the more resources are allocated to their implementation. This can quickly interfere with daily operations. According to Sylvain Garneau, regular monitoring of progress and effective coordination are needed to ensure that production is not hampered or projects are slowed down. This requires tight management of priorities and regular communication with the teams involved.

The challenge

Due to the aging of its equipment and the mass retirement of its most experienced employees, Groupe Lacasse implemented a bold plan to modernise its plant. The group wanted to increase its manufacturing capacity to increase its revenues, stimulate its growth, and ensure its sustainability.

The solution

The manufacturer named its manufacturing transformation plan “Le Groupe Lacasse 2.0” and turned it into an organizational project. As early as 2012, the company’s management carried out various consultations to find the most efficient technologies adapted to its needs, both here and abroad. Every week, between 4,000 and 5,000 pieces of furniture leave the Saint-Pie factory. On average, five to six pieces of thermofused panels are used to make each piece of furniture. This represents the handling of over 20,000 pieces of various sizes and finishes weekly. The level of operational complexity is very high.

The application

To carry out a project of this size and facilitate the integration of the new equipment without interrupting daily operations, Groupe Lacasse decided to carry it out in two stages. It also had to prepare the financing. Investissement Québec was a partner from the start. The company also called on several resources for a technology audit, including the Centre de recherche industrielle du Québec (CRIQ), now part of Investissement Québec. It also benefited from the strategic support of the Innovative Manufacturers program and Productivity Innovation.

The first equipment was delivered at the end of 2017 for installation and start-up in 2018. Groupe Lacasse received additional equipment in 2020, which was optimised by the end of 2021. Groupe Lacasse now has a fully automated production system, unique in North America, from the storage of raw panels to the drilling of the parts, which still requires the intervention of an operator. In all, the manufacturing transformation project, from concept to operation, took nearly ten years. The return on investment is estimated at around five years, mainly because of labour cost savings and productivity gains.

The key stages of an innovation process

Define the innovation targets.

Draw up an action plan.

Form a dedicated internal team

Identify the problems likely to hamper the process and remedy them.

Choose your project portfolio.

Determine realistic deliverables for each one.

Find the necessary funding to implement the projects.

Develop the selected projects.

Conditions for success

Groupe Lacasse ensures that the performance specifications of equipment suppliers are made according to their production needs and are specific to its product line. Regular follow-up is necessary to ensure that manufacturers keep their promises. They remain responsible for the performance, from the start-up phase to optimisation. It is also essential to identify new bottlenecks – because there will be some – following the start-up of new equipment and then having a contingency plan to prevent downtime.