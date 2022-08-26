A Balance of Work and Play

In the world of office furniture, Artopex is an industry leader. Based in Granby, QC, they have grown significantly over their 40 years to become renowned throughout North America. A few months ago, they were named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the 15th consecutive year. They’ve always put sustainability, R&D, and efficiency at the forefront of their operations, earning them a stellar reputation among peers and prospective customers.

Artopex recently worked with a young management company: Oliva Capital – a Montreal-based holding company founded by entrepreneurs who bring together their diverse backgrounds and expertise. The youthful, casual, and cutting-edge design of Oliva’s new work environment is beautiful. This Quebec-based company wanted to include spaces encouraging collaboration and connections between employees and clients.

The comfort and style of the Artopex furniture complement the design thanks to the help of a talented designer, Sarah Brown. Brown specializes in organizational design, combining decor and strategic planning to create an optimally organized space; a well-appointed area allows us to perform better in all aspects of our lives and helps with efficiency and productivity in the workplace. But this space is about more than just work – there is a music corner, pool table and golf space right in the office.

Socializing with our colleagues is one of the first things everyone missed when working remotely. The growing trend in recent years toward the presence of informal spaces in the workplace is not trivial. Individuals need to socialize and discuss their personal lives to improve synergies and thus promote collaboration, hence the relaxation area.

Artopex supplied a wide variety of furniture for the project, but one of the critical elements of the space was the Take Off collection – an incredibly versatile collection. The Oliva office features pieces from this line in the open spaces, conference rooms, and the collaboration and relaxation area. It’s a piece that works for various workspaces: private executive offices, layering workstations or shared benching tables in open office spaces to foster communication in coworking spaces.

Work environments with lounge spaces allow for spontaneous discussions but also teamwork in a creative way. For the success of a brainstorming process, an appropriate area, including the proper tools, is necessary. Collaborative spaces in the workplace encourage the emergence of new ideas, reflections and solutions.

Design is essential to create a space that will promote the environment you want to see in the workplace, from setup to furniture, every piece matters.