9 Steps To Cut Your LTL Shipping Costs Up To 20%

Shipping costs can be one of the largest expenses for businesses that use Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) Shipping. Let us walk you through nine methods that will help you cut your shipping costs by up to 20 per cent. We’ll be covering everything from insurance to LTL shipment weight, and palletization!

Say yes to the address: Double-check you’ve entered correct and accurate address information on the Bill of Lading (BOL) to avoid attempt fees, address correction fees, and re-consignment fees. Weight and measurement: The rate you receive is based on the dimensions, weight, and pallet count you have entered. If the weight on your BOL is incorrect, your product will be reweighed and reclassified, resulting in charges of $25-500. Location, location, location: Identify whether a location is residential and requires a lift gate to load/offload freight. Failure to do so can result in a re-delivery fee of around $100-500, on top of a lift gate fee ($200-250). Confirm the freight class: Freight class depends on four factors: storability, liability (value), ease of handling, and density. Wrongly classifying your shipment on the BOL may cause reclassification fees of $25 to 500. Pallet preparation pays off: Fragile or refrigerated products need to be more extensively secured or require a special trailer for delivery. Failure to accommodate can result in damages, order cancellations, returns, and customer grievances. Better safe than sorry: It’s imperative that you use proper methods to prepare LTL pallets for shipping. Failure to properly pack, stack, wrap, and label your shipment can result in the complete loss or extreme damage to your products. Shipping dangerous goods: Research all the proper steps for shipping hazardous products to avoid extra costs and ensure the safety of everyone involved in the shipping process. Failure to comply can result in hefty fines and penalization for your company. Ensure you’re covered: Freight insurance ensures protection for the shipper and can cover your costs in the case of issues in transit. Selecting the right carrier: Different shipping companies have different size restrictions, weight restrictions, additional fees, zoning limits, etc. It can take a long time to shop around to find the company that can provide you with the best rates possible. Instead, you can use Freightcom to help you quickly find quotes for domestic and international shipping with a wide variety of carriers.

