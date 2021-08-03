$625,000 to help innovative rural cabinetry manufacturer

Advanced manufacturing is a pillar of Canada’s economy, producing goods for various markets while supporting valuable jobs for Canadians. As technology advances the manufacturing industry, southern Ontario companies are innovating and adopting new processes to stay on the cutting edge as they find ways to grow and recover in a post-pandemic economy.

“Our Government has been there for workers, businesses, and underrepresented groups since the start of this pandemic,” expressed the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “This investment in Muskoka Cabinet Company enables the company to grow and strengthens the community. Manufacturing is a cornerstone of Canada’s economy, and we are here to help this sector thrive in a post-pandemic Canada.”

Recently, Marie-France Lalonde, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (FedDev Ontario), along with Francis Drouin, Member of Parliament for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell, announced a FedDev Ontario investment of $625,000 to support the scale-up of Muskoka Cabinet Company Inc., an innovative manufacturer of residential cabinetry.

“Investments like the one we are making in Muskoka Cabinet Company, allowing it to adopt first-in-Canada technology, give business the support they need to scale up and create new, local jobs,” said Lalonde. “Our Government is also working hard to be there for our rural and Francophone communities like Alfred and Plantagenet as part of an inclusive recovery that leaves no one behind.”

Muskoka Cabinet Company Inc., an Industry 4.0-enabled manufacturer that sells to home builders and contractors, will adopt a first-in-Canada, state-of-the-art cabinet panel finishing line. The new line will help the company increase its productivity by 50 percent and support its overall competitiveness. This will mean the company can meet customer demand and grow its workforce in other areas. With FedDev Ontario support, Muskoka Cabinet Company Inc. will diversify its local economy by creating seven new full-time jobs in the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet.

“Funding like this from FedDev Ontario has allowed Muskoka to push the limits of technology otherwise unafforded by companies our size,” said Luke Elias, President & CEO, Muskoka Cabinet Company Inc. “I attribute our success to having many key partners internally and externally. Not only will this funding create new jobs, but advancing technology always creates better, higher-paying jobs.”

FedDev Ontario’s repayable contribution will leverage an additional $1.87 million in private sector investment. The Government of Canada is committed to supporting advanced manufacturers to play a substantial role in Canada’s economic recovery.