50 years in the making for Doucet Machineries Inc.

Doucet Machineries Inc. is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024. The company, which specializes in the design of advanced solutions for companies involved in secondary wood processing industry, is proud to operate its activities in Daveluyville since 1974. Therefore, this coming year will be one full of festivities for our employees, who will have the chance to participate in a multitude of activities. Doucet Machineries Inc. is also unveiling a new logo to highlight this anniversary.

New logo: A continuing story

The new branding that Doucet Machineries Inc. is unveiling represents the backstory of the company and its ongoing success. The foundation year and the 50th anniversary year has been placed on top of Doucet logo with a maple leaf in between. This one embodies well the company’s proudness to still make its products in Canada. Afterwards, under the Doucet logo, a red curved line symbolizes a timeline which refer to the continuity of Doucet’s activities, whom will surely last in time. Then, the number ‘’50’’ is integrated at the right end of the line to recall where the company stands.

A family business: From one generation to another… Twice!

Pascal Doucet and Danny Pelletier, the two shareholders of Doucet Machineries Inc., have taken the lead of the company from their fathers, Gilles Doucet and Elieude Pelletier, in 2008. Pascal and Danny are proud of their accomplishment and to pursue what their fathers started few decades ago.

“If there is one thing that we can be particularly proud of, it is the feeling of belonging and the spirit of collaboration that has developed at Doucet over the last 50 years, says Danny Pelletier. Coming from all walks of life, our people stick together and succeed together’’, concludes Mr. Pelletier.

Pascal wanted to thank all the company’s partners.

‘’Exportation is one of Doucet’s keys to longevity, with an average of 65% of the production sent to the United States. To reach this level, we have established a brand image, a great network of distributors across America and delivered an outstanding product. Today, we take the time to thank our distributors and customers for their trust over the last 50 years. ‘’