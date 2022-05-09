5 Waterborne Finishing Myths Debunked

There’s a lot of debate between waterborne and solvent-based finishes. True, they weren’t always reliable, but they have come a long way in the last couple of decades. This article will cover the top five misconceptions about waterborne finishes being kicked around the web. Here’s an inside look at water-based finished from FujiSpray.

Myth 1: Waterborne finishing materials can be sprayed safely without wearing a mask

Absolutely false. Think about it for a minute; if a finish can create a waterproof barrier, what do you think happens if inhaled into your lungs’ smallest membranes, where it then dries? You could suffocate, develop asthma-like diseases, or cancer. Waterborne finishes have significantly fewer VOCs and HAPS than their solvent-based counterparts, but that doesn’t mean you should forego the protection a mask affords.

Myth 2: Waterborne finishes aren’t as good as solvent-based finishes

Again, false. Most major car and flooring manufacturers have switched over to waterborne finishes, which should tell you how effective they are. They are more elastic than their solvent-based counterparts – and that’s very important in woodworking. They dry faster, preventing bottlenecks. They’re almost as durable as solvent-based finishes, but the difference is negligible in most cases. And if durability is critical, additives are available. Plus, they’re non-flammable; that’s certainly something of interest regarding insurance costs.

Myth 3: Waterborne finishes are finicky and difficult to apply

Completely false. This might have been true 20 years ago, but modern waterborne finishes are as easy to apply as solvent-based finishes. Over the years, finishing companies have invested the necessary research and development in bringing their waterborne finishes to the point where they are as good as solvent-based finishes. True, you need to follow a few basic rules, but they’re easy to learn and follow. Remember to strain your finish, respect temperature and humidity ranges, pay more attention to properly cleaning your equipment right after use, and apply the manufacturer’s recommended amount of finish on each coat. You’ll be good to go!

Myth 4: All waterborne finishes need to be thinned to spray

Wrong again! Without resorting to any thinning and using an HVLP 3-stage turbine system, I’ve applied all the following waterborne products: sanding sealer, lacquer, polyurethane, conversion varnish, alkyd varnish, stain, and dye. In other words, most of the usual finishes used for furniture and musical instruments. Higher viscosity finishes such as latex paint or pigmented lacquer often require some thinning, but not enough to affect the finish quality. The best results can be achieved by matching the recommended air cap to the sprayed product.

Myth 5: Waterborne finishes can’t be applied over solvent-based finishes

Not true. As long as the finish has been drying for at least 18 hours and wiped by a clean, lint-free cloth dampened with a solution of water and denatured alcohol mixed 1:1, you shouldn’t encounter problems. I’ve never run into difficulties using waterborne finishes over an oil-based stain or solvent-based topcoats (polyurethane, lacquer, varnish, etc.).

Hopefully, this has provided some insight into how far waterborne finishes have come and helps you decide what finish is best for your company and products.