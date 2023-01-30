The 43″ Production Two Stations Wide Belt Sander 50-550 T4 offers two working stations with maximum standing. The first station is equipped with a light calibrating roller up to 0.5mm with a grooved hard-spiral roller and the second station, ‘COMBI STATION’ is outfitted with a smaller roller and felt platen offering a capacity of 0.1mm. The two stations have automatic breaking technology on a motor pulley in the event of a breakage or runoff of the sanding belt. There is an air pressure safety switch, pneumatic sanding belts and motorized table heigh movement along with a panic bar and load meter.