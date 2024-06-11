Planning To Avoid The Most Common Automation Pitfalls

Automation is frequently touted as the solution for the manufacturing industry’s labor shortages and other challenges. While automation does hold immense potential, its implementation requires careful consideration and planning to avoid costly mistakes. A poorly executed automation strategy can lead to bottlenecks, reduced productivity, and increased costs, all of which undermine the intended benefits. For the average Canadian Woodworking company that has 10 or less employees, a misstep can take years to recover from, or even be fatal to the company’s financial viability and sustainability. Learning from our client’s successes and discoveries we wanted to share some best practices about how to approach, implement, and think about automation.

A first step for businesses should be deciding why they want to automate and what are the objectives. This can be thought of as the ‘North Star’ in the automation journey, one that helps to frame the conversation and provides a good foundational brief for any request for information (RFI) or request for proposal (RFP). This ensures that your executive team, ownership, potential suppliers and the automation vendor are all on the same page on what the desired outcomes are. So often, we see clients purchase an expensive “nice to have” or “state of the art” technology that they don’t need and simply adds more to their cost structure in an already competitive industry.

One of the critical factors in deciding whether to automate is calculating the return on investment (ROI). Many companies use a formula that typically aims for a two-to-three-year ROI period to assess the financial feasibility of automation projects. While the target ROI period can vary depending on the nature of the work and the company’s specific goals, using it as a guideline can prevent companies from investing in projects that are not financially viable. ROI is even more important as interest rates are higher. Remember that you should also plan for disruptions to our ROI and use a conservative ROI by planning for potential delays to the project or added costs which in most projects are inevitable. Typical added costs are bear load testing, soil testing, permits, transportation costs, changes to the facility, needing to upgraded your compressed air, electrical, training, financing costs and added maintenance costs

As part of the ROI calculation, businesses should evaluate the level and complexity of automation needed to satisfy the requirement. Its poignant to remember that implementing automation doesn’t stop at the equipment purchase and installation. There are servicing, maintenance and labour needs required to sustain automation through its intended life cycle.

We know automation has the capacity to bring significant benefits to various areas within a manufacturing operation. Here’s where companies could yield benefits:

Improving Health and Safety: Automating dangerous or physically demanding tasks can significantly enhance the health and safety of workers. By removing workers from hazardous environments, automation reduces the risk of workplace injuries and illnesses.

Reducing Repetitive, Low-Value Work: Automation is particularly effective at handling monotonous, repetitive tasks that offer little value beyond completion. By automating these tasks, companies can free up their workforce to focus on more complex and high-value activities that require human creativity and problem-solving skills.

Material Handling: Automating material handling tasks can have a substantial impact on efficiency and productivity. Automated systems can handle the movement and storage of materials with greater speed and precision than manual labor, reducing the risk of errors and delays in the production process.

Quality Control: Automation can also improve the quality control process by reducing human error and ensuring consistency in product quality. Automated systems can perform precise measurements and inspections, leading to fewer defects and higher customer satisfaction.

Inventory Management: Automating inventory management can help companies optimize their inventory levels, reduce carrying costs, and minimize stockouts. Automated systems can track inventory in real-time, enabling companies to make data-driven decisions about inventory replenishment and storage.

Mitigating Labour shortages: Automation offers a potential solution to labour shortages. Finding and retaining labour presents a challenge in todays market, not just with skilled labour but also with work requiring monotonous, repetitive tasks. Machines don’t bore!

Despite the potential benefits of automation, companies must approach automation with caution and careful planning. The key considerations to ensure automation solutions deliver the intended results are as follows:

Start Small & Ensure you use data to analyze your plant’s contraints: It’s often best to start with small-scale automation projects to gain experience and identify potential challenges before scaling up. Automate your constraint (read more about the theory of constraints). We recently helped a company identify that by fixing one process they could double their plant’s output because this work center was running half as slow a the entire plant. Therefore, they needed to just automate or improve productivity in this one center and it would give them more capacity than they could sell. They did not need to buy additional equipment for other work centers until they could double their sales. The company saved several hundred thousand dollars, not to mention the added effort and risk involved in changing processes.

Involve Employees: Employees are a valuable source of insights and feedback. Involving them in the automation process can help ensure that automation meets their needs and addresses their concerns. If this is not done correctly, there will be resistance and push back as the employees see this as the company’s plan to replace them all with robots, which in most cases, is not the case.

Focus on Training: Automation often requires employees to learn new skills or adapt to new ways of working. Providing adequate training and support is essential to ensuring a smooth transition to automation.

Evaluate the Technical Expertise Needed for Maintenance and Troubleshooting: Despite its goal of simplifying work processes, automation often demands highly skilled and trained technicians to maintain and troubleshoot the system effectively. Proper planning to ensure the availability of qualified resources is crucial. Overlooking this step could have huge productivity and/or cost implications.

Avoid over Automation: Acquiring overly complex pieces of equipment with high maintenance needs can mandate costly critical spare parts, scheduled maintenance, and upgrades. Thoroughly understanding your automation needs and executing detailed vendor selection processes can mitigate the possibility of purchasing overly complex solutions with a high financial burden when more manageable options are available. Your ROI and expected life span should factor this in.

Monitor and Evaluate: Continuous monitoring and evaluation of automation projects are crucial to identify any issues early and make necessary adjustments.

Finally, one further factor to consider when executing your automation strategy is how can you leverage automation to provide, enhance and lead your data ecosystem. With the maturity of Industry 3.0 practices and industry’s transition to Industry 4.0 and beyond, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) presents significant opportunity for businesses to acquire and leverage data in their operations to manage production, inform decision making and monitor performance.

In conclusion, automation doesn’t need to be scary, it needs to be managed with care, attention and due diligence. While automation can offer sizeable benefits to your manufacturing operations, it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Companies must carefully assess their needs and objectives before embarking on an automation journey. By approaching automation with caution and careful planning, companies can maximize its benefits and avoid potential pitfalls.

Yohaan Thommy is a Partner at MNP with over 15 years of consulting experience, primarily assisting privately held businesses in various industries, including woodworking, manufacturing, and services. He specializes in financial improvement, revenue growth, merger integration, and business turnarounds. Yohaan holds certifications as a Project Management Professional and Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and is deeply involved in community development.