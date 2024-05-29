DH Manufacturing Receives $480,000 for Expansion and Job Protection

Houston (B.C.)-based DH Manufacturing Inc., a key player in the secondary wood-product industry, is set to expand its operations with a substantial investment of $480,000 from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF). This funding will support the installation of a new finger jointer, enhancing productivity and creating higher-value products from residuals and lower-grade fibre. This development will also protect 40 existing jobs, providing stability in the local economy.

Enhancing Productivity and Value

DH Manufacturing specializes in producing finger joint lumber, dunnage, strips, and lathe products. The new finger jointer will significantly boost the company’s capacity to process wood more efficiently and produce higher-grade products. This not only improves productivity but also maximizes the value derived from wood residuals, aligning with sustainable manufacturing practices.

Support from the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund

The BCMJF’s investment in DH Manufacturing is part of a broader initiative to support local businesses in northern B.C. The fund aims to promote economic diversification, sustainable job creation, and the development of made-in-B.C. products. By focusing on secondary wood-product manufacturers like DH Manufacturing, the fund helps enhance the competitive edge of local businesses in the global market.

Community and Economic Impact

Dustin Hotte, Vice-President of DH Manufacturing Inc., expressed gratitude for the support from BCMJF. “We cannot thank the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund enough for helping us complete the expansion of our new building and automated finger joint. The new equipment increases productivity, grade and recovery, all while greatly reducing the physical demand on employees. Completion of this project will bring stability to the company and to our town that has been shaken by the challenging times of the lumber industry,” Hotte said.

This investment not only secures existing jobs but also reinforces the economic foundation of Houston, B.C., contributing to the town’s resilience amid industry challenges. The enhanced production capacity positions DH Manufacturing to better meet market demands and explore new growth opportunities.

Broader Provincial Initiatives

The funding for DH Manufacturing is part of the provincial government’s broader efforts to strengthen rural economies through programs like the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) and the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund. These initiatives aim to create sustainable, well-paying jobs, promote economic diversification, and support the development of clean-energy and sustainable industries across B.C.

Nathen Cullen, MLA for Stikine, highlighted the significance of these programs: “Programs like REDIP and the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund are important tools for creating stronger, cleaner local economies in northern B.C. With tens of millions of dollars in support of our local businesses, we will create diverse, thriving communities.”