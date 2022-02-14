38 Canadian Companies on FDMC’s Top 300 List
Grace Tatigian
FDMC recently released their top 300 woodworking firms on the rise across North America for 2021. Of these companies, 13% were Canadian. While there are ten fewer Canadian companies on the list than last year, many moved up in their ranking. Furthermore, there are three new Canadian companies that did not appear on the list last year, which are highly ranked this year, most notably eSolutions Furniture. Founded in 2021, this is North America’s leading e-commerce solution for residential and commercial furniture. But the company didn’t come out of nowhere, Bestar and Bush Industries joined forces last year to form the eSolutions Furniture family of brands, a unified group dedicated to excellence in e-commerce. In 2020, Bestar-Bush ranked 76th.
One true newcomer to the list is Olon Industries. Olon designs and manufactures an extensive range of innovative, integrated woodworking component products for the North American furniture and cabinet-making industries. The company has grown over 40 years, evolving to become one of North America’s leading single-source manufacturers of quality components and custom solutions. Living Art Kitchens is the third Canadian newcomer to the list, which focuses on the multi-family market, working primarily in high-rise construction projects.
The highest-ranked Canadian company on this year’s list was the Vancouver-based Metrie Inc, which jumped from 35th to 14th place. The stats boast over a billion dollars in estimated annual sales and a workforce of 1,500. Since their beginnings as a small family-owned business in 1926, they have expanded their offerings, honed their craft, and cultivated a passion for design and innovation. Their dedication to creating high-quality, finely crafted architectural elements has helped them grow to become the largest supplier and manufacturer of solid wood and composite moulding in North America.
Below is a list of all the Canadian companies according to the FDMC. Congratulations to these 38 companies!
|Rank
|2020 rank
|Company name
|Main location
|Estimated Annual sales
|Total employees
|14
|35
|Metrie Inc.
|Vancouver, BC
|$1+ billion
|1,500
|15
|15
|Global Furniture Group
|Downsview, ON
|$1 billion
|3,500
|17
|16
|Dorel Industries, Inc.
|Montreal, QC
|$907.3 million
|1,500
|27
|23
|Teknion Corp.
|Toronto, ON
|$500 million
|1,500
|51
|New
|eSolutions Furniture
|Sherbrooke, QC
|$500 million
|600
|59
|53
|Palliser Furniture Ltd.
|Winnipeg, MB
|$500 million
|2,437
|66
|54
|Alexandria Moulding
|Alexandria, ON
|$150 million
|500
|81
|93
|Loewen Windows and Doors
|Steinbach, MB
|$150 million
|700
|84
|78
|Groupe Lacasse
|Saint-Pie, QC
|$150 million
|400
|87
|77
|Canadel Furniture Inc
|Louisville, QC
|$100 million
|250
|90
|141
|Frendel Kitchens Ltd
|Mississauga, ON
|$97.8 million
|170
|101
|113
|Elran Furniture ltd
|Pointe-Claire QC
|$80 million
|420
|104
|97
|Krug Inc.
|Kitchener, ON
|$80 million
|425
|110
|New
|Olon Industries
|Georgetown, ON
|$75 million
|400
|113
|104
|Groupe Cabico
|Coaticook, QC
|$75 million
|600
|126
|120
|Decor Cabinets Ltd
|Morden, MB
|$62 million
|500
|130
|152
|Superior Cabinets
|Saskatoon, SK
|$56 million
|352
|133
|New
|LivingArt Kitchens Inc
|Toronto, ON
|$54 million
|331
|136
|69
|Artitalia Group
|Montreal, QC
|$52.1 million
|500
|139
|137
|Elias Woodwork & Manufacturing Ltd
|Winkler, MB
|$50 million
|460
|145
|132
|Artopex
|Granby, QC
|$50 million
|400
|148
|140
|Foliot Furniture
|Saint-Jerome, QC
|$50 million
|400
|149
|131
|Armoires Fabritec
|Bromont, QC
|$50 million
|350
|161
|170
|Stylus Made-to-Order Sofas
|Burnaby, BC
|$41 million
|225
|162
|177
|Cuisine ideale
|Sherbrooke, QC
|$40 million
|250
|163
|153
|AyA Kitchens and Baths
|Mississauga, ON
|$40 million
|325
|165
|159
|Nightingale Corp
|Mississauga, ON
|$40 million
|200
|176
|206
|Miralis
|St Anaclet, QC
|$34.6 million
|180
|182
|180
|Durham Furniture Inc
|Durham, ON
|$30.86 million
|200
|190
|263
|Buhler Furniture
|Winnipeg, MB
|$29.2 million
|189
|207
|238
|Laurysen Kitchens
|Stittsville, ON
|$25+ million
|150
|213
|198
|Deco-Rest Furniture
|Woodbridge, ON
|$25 million
|350
|225
|225
|Cartier Kitchens
|Brampton, ON
|$23.1 million
|120
|244
|228
|Downsview Woodworking Ltd
|Mississauga, ON
|$20 million
|200
|245
|230
|Dynamic Furniture Corp
|Calgary, AB
|$20 million
|200
|250
|231
|Euro-Rite Cabinets Ltd
|Pitt Meadows, BC
|$20 million
|130
|257
|251
|Dutalilier
|Saint-Pie, QC
|$18 million
|150
|270
|262
|Barzotti Woodworking Ltd
|Guelph, ON
|$15 million
|150