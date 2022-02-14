NEWS

38 Canadian Companies on FDMC’s Top 300 List

FDMC recently released their top 300 woodworking firms on the rise across North America for 2021. Of these companies, 13% were Canadian. While there are ten fewer Canadian companies on the list than last year, many moved up in their ranking. Furthermore, there are three new Canadian companies that did not appear on the list last year, which are highly ranked this year, most notably eSolutions Furniture. Founded in 2021, this is North America’s leading e-commerce solution for residential and commercial furniture. But the company didn’t come out of nowhere, Bestar and Bush Industries joined forces last year to form the eSolutions Furniture family of brands, a unified group dedicated to excellence in e-commerce. In 2020, Bestar-Bush ranked 76th.

One true newcomer to the list is Olon Industries. Olon designs and manufactures an extensive range of innovative, integrated woodworking component products for the North American furniture and cabinet-making industries. The company has grown over 40 years, evolving to become one of North America’s leading single-source manufacturers of quality components and custom solutions. Living Art Kitchens is the third Canadian newcomer to the list, which focuses on the multi-family market, working primarily in high-rise construction projects.

The highest-ranked Canadian company on this year’s list was the Vancouver-based Metrie Inc, which jumped from 35th to 14th place. The stats boast over a billion dollars in estimated annual sales and a workforce of 1,500. Since their beginnings as a small family-owned business in 1926, they have expanded their offerings, honed their craft, and cultivated a passion for design and innovation. Their dedication to creating high-quality, finely crafted architectural elements has helped them grow to become the largest supplier and manufacturer of solid wood and composite moulding in North America.

Below is a list of all the Canadian companies according to the FDMC. Congratulations to these 38 companies!

Rank 2020 rank Company name Main location Estimated Annual sales Total employees
14 35 Metrie Inc. Vancouver, BC $1+ billion 1,500
15 15 Global Furniture Group Downsview, ON $1 billion 3,500
17 16 Dorel Industries, Inc. Montreal, QC $907.3 million 1,500
27 23 Teknion Corp. Toronto, ON $500 million 1,500
51 New eSolutions Furniture Sherbrooke, QC $500 million 600
59 53 Palliser Furniture Ltd. Winnipeg, MB $500 million 2,437
66 54 Alexandria Moulding Alexandria, ON $150 million 500
81 93 Loewen Windows and Doors Steinbach, MB $150 million 700
84 78 Groupe Lacasse Saint-Pie, QC $150 million 400
87 77 Canadel Furniture Inc Louisville, QC $100 million 250
90 141 Frendel Kitchens Ltd Mississauga, ON $97.8 million 170
101 113 Elran Furniture ltd Pointe-Claire QC $80 million 420
104 97 Krug Inc. Kitchener, ON $80 million 425
110 New Olon Industries Georgetown, ON $75 million 400
113 104 Groupe Cabico Coaticook, QC $75 million 600
126 120 Decor Cabinets Ltd Morden, MB $62 million 500
130 152 Superior Cabinets Saskatoon, SK $56 million 352
133 New LivingArt Kitchens Inc Toronto, ON $54 million 331
136 69 Artitalia Group Montreal, QC $52.1 million 500
139 137 Elias Woodwork & Manufacturing Ltd Winkler, MB $50 million 460
145 132 Artopex Granby, QC $50 million 400
148 140 Foliot Furniture Saint-Jerome, QC $50 million 400
149 131 Armoires Fabritec Bromont, QC $50 million 350
161 170 Stylus Made-to-Order Sofas Burnaby, BC $41 million 225
162 177 Cuisine ideale Sherbrooke, QC $40 million 250
163 153 AyA Kitchens and Baths Mississauga, ON $40 million 325
165 159 Nightingale Corp Mississauga, ON $40 million 200
176 206 Miralis St Anaclet, QC $34.6 million 180
182 180 Durham Furniture Inc Durham, ON $30.86 million 200
190 263 Buhler Furniture Winnipeg, MB $29.2 million 189
207 238 Laurysen Kitchens Stittsville, ON $25+ million 150
213 198 Deco-Rest Furniture Woodbridge, ON $25 million 350
225 225 Cartier Kitchens Brampton, ON $23.1 million 120
244 228 Downsview Woodworking Ltd Mississauga, ON $20 million 200
245 230 Dynamic Furniture Corp Calgary, AB $20 million 200
250 231 Euro-Rite Cabinets Ltd Pitt Meadows, BC $20 million 130
257 251 Dutalilier Saint-Pie, QC $18 million 150
270 262 Barzotti Woodworking Ltd Guelph, ON $15 million 150

 

