Breaking Down CANFER: Impact on Small Business and Potential Solutions

As reported last summer, the Canadian government is pursuing amendments this year for its regulation on Formaldehyde Emissions in Composite Wood Products (CANFER). The final version of the existing regulation was first published in July 2021 and became effective January 7, 2023.

This Canadian formaldehyde regulation is the result of a multi-year effort on the part of trade associations and businesses to bring forward a harmonized regulation aligned with the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), Title VI in the United States.

Does this impact you?

CANFER impacts any company that manufactures, distributes, imports, retails, processes, or otherwise utilizes composite wood products (plywood, MDF, particleboard and finished goods such as engineered flooring or cabinets that contain those materials). Unfortunately, the regulation, as written, will unnecessarily increase Canadian companies’ administrative and financial burdens while technical ambiguities in testing and other responsibilities have increased potential liability. There are very real legal and operational requirements under CANFER that impact your business.

Perhaps the biggest concern that impacts every point in the supply chain is that, unlike TSCA Title VI, CANFER has a chain of custody requirement to pass all certifications from the original panel manufacturer through the entire supply chain to the retailer who must then maintain a physical “library” of declarations at their facilities. A small flooring or furniture retailer might be forced to collect, keep and update 50 to 100 certificates covering all potential composite wood material in their supply chain. A bigger building supply company would have to track every supply chain of every supplier of every product. Each company supplying these retailers would have to maintain and pass on certifications for their entire supply chain.

This is an unacceptable burden on retail businesses, both large and small. It is a violation of supply chain confidentiality for distributors, importers, and fabricators. It also violates the confidentiality of suppliers who have not given permission to share their supply chain with others, potentially exposing companies to litigation. There is a much simpler and more meaningful record-keeping system aligned with TSCA Title VI that would make each part of the supply chain responsible for their immediate business.

In addition to the impractical chain of custody requirement, there are numerous minor conflicts between TSCA Title VI and CANFER, such as testing and administrative ambiguities that could lead to problems for manufacturers and laminators around the world. It is not safe or appropriate for companies to operate under a regulation with internal discrepancies in requirements or discrepancies with your current systems and testing (under TSCA.)

Is there a solution?

While manufacturers, downstream manufacturers, retailers, and other supply chain participants applaud the government’s intent in enacting this regulation, there are some concerns about how well the regulation, as written, will work in practice. To respond to the regulation, a coalition including the Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association, the Wood Manufacturing Cluster of Ontario, the National Wood Flooring Association, the North American Laminate Flooring Association, QWEB, and the International Wood Products Association created “The Right Reg,” and coalition to ensure that industry has active participation in the process and that meaningful and specific changes are made.

The Right Reg, member corporations, all the listed associations as well as numerous others submitted comments this past August. The most extensive and detailed comments were submitted by The Right Reg and are available for review at: https://www.therightreg.ca/comments.

The key points included:

A complete rejection of the suggested “Attestation” system, noting that the industry needs fewer documentary burdens, not additional requirements to collect information that has no value to themselves, their customers, or the Government. Specify Responsibilities by Industry role and product types. The primary record keeping responsibility should be on the company first placing a regulated product on the Canadian market—either a domestic panel manufacturer or an importer. Small businesses should not be burdened by excessive documentation collection requirements. Add “reasonable precautions” to all companies’ responsibilities to eliminate potential stakeholder confusion, clarify responsibilities, and provide the Government with an established mechanism of enforcement, all without increasing the administrative burden on small Canadian businesses. Mandate the supervision of the Third Party Certifier (TPC) in the creation of the Declaration of Certification. The Right Reg considers this vital to reduce the potential for both accidental and deliberate fraud. Recognize a valid TSCA Title VI certificate as an acceptable document to meet the Declaration of Certification requirement. The industry is well used to reviewing and collecting such documents. Mandating a separate and distinct “Declaration” created by the manufacturer not only doubles the workload, it also increases the risk of error, confusion or deliberate fraud.

Multiple technical changes and clarifications including:

Changes to the testing and sampling requirements to better align with TSCA Title VI.

Modify language regarding total production sold in Canada and the record keeping requirements for labels.

An amendment to the “Application” to avoid any confusion by consumers regarding what products are covered.

The addition of definitions that mirror TSCA Title VI.

The Industry Speaks

Sandra Wood of the CKCA said, “The cabinet manufacturing sector in Canada is struggling with labour shortages, competitiveness, and the increased cost of doing business and there are aspects of CANFER that will harm our industry. Approximately 70% of the companies involved in the Canadian cabinet sector employ less than 50 employees and are simply not equipped to handle the record keeping burden. In contrast, The Right Reg Coalition proposals will protect the small Canadian manufacturer while still meeting the Government’s goal in reducing formaldehyde emissions, which, of course, we support.”

Mike Baker of WMCO added, “The Right Reg’s comments and proposed language focus on two key areas: amending the record-keeping requirements and aligning some technical inconsistencies in the document. We believe Health Canada understands and is preparing to respond positively to most of the technical concerns, but we remain concerned that they do not recognize fully the negative impacts of the administrative burden being imposed. We encourage industry outreach to bring these concerns to the government’s attention.”

Michael Martin of the NWFA noted that, “A government analysis conducted prior to the Regulation’s enactment identified that 89% of the sellers impacted were small businesses. These are our members and our members’ customers. We know they are completely unprepared to assume the administrative burden and supply chain management that the Rule and the proposed Amendments would impose. Further, CANFER is mandating the exposure of confidential supply chain information which could lead directly to severe economic impact on Canadian companies throughout the flooring industry. Companies risks circumvention when passing confidential supply chain information down the chain of commerce. What is to stop a customer by-passing them to “cut out the middleman” now that they have been required to reveal their product sources and business activities?”

How to help

The Right Reg Coalition is asking companies and individuals to write to their Members of Parliament and to the Minister of Health urging them to respond positively to the offered comments. Templates for letters can be found at www.therightreg.ca/letters. Support for their outreach can be provided at www.therightreg.ca/supportl.