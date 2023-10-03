IRWIN Introduces New Hammers and Pry Bars

The new tools are lightweight and ergonomically designed to provide all-day comfort and performance for hardworking tradespeople.

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO – September 12, 2023 – IRWIN, a leader in hand tools and power tool accessories, has launched a collection of new steel Hammers and new heavy-duty Pry and Wrecking Bars for people who need to rely on the tools they use.

Hammers

IRWIN Max Strike High Velocity One Piece Steel Hammers are built with tradespeople in mind. They’re lightweight while designed to strike like a heavier hammer, the 15 oz. having the same effect as a 19 oz. hammer. This enables a faster swing and are more productive with less arm fatigue. The ergonomic grip is built to reduce vibration and transfer less shock to the body. They are available in both 15 oz. and 19 oz. models.

The 24 oz. IRWIN Demolition Steel Framing Hammer has been designed and built with demolition applications in mind. With its Iarge, optimized strike face, it has the power to grab, straighten, bend or reposition 2×4 and 2×6 boards. The hammer is also equipped with added features that include a side nail puller, magnetic nail starter and textured finger rest on the grip to provide optimal stability and control.

Pry Bars

IRWIN Pry Bars and Wrecking Pry Bars are built of forged spring steel construction for strength and durability. They feature extra-large strikable surfaces that provide ample access when working in tight spaces while also acting as a safe knuckle clearing handles when removing siding and for other applications such as removing tile, molding and baseboards. The extended area allows for the bar to be able to pry stacked 2×4 blocks. The bars feature multiple nail pullers for increased versatility

IRWIN Pry Bars and Wrecking Pry Bars are available in lengths from 15 to 42 inches, so there is a tool you can count on no matter the job at hand. You’ll find them at IRWIN retailers across Canada. For more information on IRWIN hand tools, visit www.irwintools.ca