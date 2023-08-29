Canadian Winners at the AWFS Fresh Wood Competition

This year’s AWFS Fresh wood competition showcased the best in student woodworking. So of course, there were Canadians among the awards winners who everyone should keep their eyes on. They all have bright futures in the Wood Industry.

Shepherd Zambonelli from Nelson, BC won first place in the post-secondary case goods category and the first ever Judge’s Nod for their Apothecary Cabinet.

My parents have an antique apothecary/ medicine cabinet which was my inspiration for this piece. My intent was to make a more modern version of the apothecary cabinet, which has such an interesting history and feel to me; a piece of furniture with such practicality and beauty not seen much anymore.

As an ode to the past, I wanted to hand cut all joinery, all 158, dovetails. Mortise and tenon for the legs are all hand cut. The Kumiko door was intended to give the piece a unique focal point.

I used western birch for most of the cabinet. All drawer fronts are black cherry as well as the 4 legs and the Kumiko door stiles/ The Kumiko and the drawer pulls are built out of black walnut. I used an all-natural finish made from beeswax and mineral oil.

Julian Hengsbach, also from Nelson, BC, won second place in the post-secondary case goods category for their Torii Table.

The Torii Table was inspired by traditional Japanese temples, gates, and furniture. To achieve the Japanese aesthetic, I utilized design elements like through tenons, and a floating tabletop to emulate a Torri gateway. I chose not to close off the sides of my table, but instead I came up with a unique design that features a grid made with the exposed drawer slides and resembles a traditional rice paper door.

The Torii Table was designed as a multifunctional piece of furniture that can serve as an entrance table, a dresser, or even an end table. It boasts a versatile and compact footprint, a design that is interesting from all angles, plenty of storage, and a small tray on the back that can serve as a spot for a remote when configured as an end table. The materials I chose to use are black cherry, and hard maple, with black walnut as an accent wood. The table is finished with Osmo Oil

Alex Morrison from Whitehorse, YT won second place in the post-secondary table category for their Lego Table

This table was inspired by the shared interests of my partner and I: science fiction, hunting, and nights at home playing Lego and debating philosophy. The table’s leg angles and LEG underlighting replicate those of the Starship Enterprise, its curved ends mimic ram’s horns, and its spacious dimensions invite creativity and conversation.

Made from white ash and black walnut, Unity Table is simple in design, yet posed significant challenges in its construction. The curved ends required hundreds of individually de-burred, matched, and segmented pieces, followed by the creation of multiple specialized jigs for inner and outer segment shaping. Both sides of each curved segment were hot-glued to a backing board to be drum sanded flat before being united side-by-side and added to the table. Like with any relationship, the time and passion invested in the table returns tenfold in its results.

I also had the chance to catch up with Alex Morrison and asked her about her woodworking background.

How would you describe your interest in woodworking? How long have you been interested in woodworking?

I originally went into carpentry and built a tiny house to live in, but doing my own finishing work in it opened my eyes to how big the fine woodworking world really is. After teaching wood shop at the high school level, I decided to attend Selkirk College’s Fine Woodworking Program to hone my skills.

What was your experience like/ how did it feel to be recognized for your work in the woodworking community at AWFS?

I’m not at all a perfectionist, or even as highly technical a woodworker as some of my peers, but I’ve spent decades of time and energy developing an eye for design. I was honoured to be recognized, and it completely convinced me that taste matters as much as skill when it comes to making furniture.

What does your future in woodworking look like going forward?

I plan on building another tiny house this year, with higher quality finishing than my original one. Also, after years of assisting with builds for Burning Man art, I’m looking forward to submitting proposals to build and install my own interactive sculpture design for 2024. I hope to teach woodworking in high school again, and to demonstrate to students that, in addition to being great options for conventional career routes, carpentry and woodworking can lead us in surprising, unconventional, and innovative directions.