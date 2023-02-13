A Little Shop with Big Dreams

Growing up in the Lower Mainland of B.C., Cloverdale to be exact, Scott Maguire had watched his dad and helped him around the house doing anything from renovations to woodworking. His father was a superintendent on construction sites but was originally a plasterer (as was his grandfather). His first set of tools came from his dad as well.

“I never thought of it as a career,” says Maguire. “After high school, I did construction, built houses just to pay for school.” In fact, he studied to be, and worked as, a land surveyor for the better part of 15 years. “It took me a while to realize it wasn’t my calling, always doing little woodworking projects and keeping up with renovations.”

Maguire put his toes in the woodworking waters by making and selling smaller items including cutting boards, charcuterie boards, shelves from reclaimed wood, and coffee tables. It was only around Christmas of 2022 that he decided this would be a full-time calling and opened the Little Wood Shop Co. In 2023, he launched his website and officially, started marketing on social media, and went into the business full-time.

Because his business is so new, Maguire is still heavily into cutting boards, which were a hot item at Christmas time. He says he plans to go around to local businesses that sell “artsy items” and see if he can sell his products through those channels.

“It’s tough to make an income just at that and so I try to stay with small handyman jobs and renovations, as well,” he adds. And although he is still practicing his craft, Maguire notes that he has done custom cabinetry work at various houses. “It is something I plan to do. But my shop is 7X9 feet so it’s restrictive as to what I can do at the moment.”

Canadian Wood Is Little Shop’s Wood of Choice

Maguire says that he enjoys working with walnut and maples, and other woods sourced from Canada, or reclaimed lumber, which are his favourites for environmental impact. “Sometimes I use exotic hardwoods like purpleheart and mahogany. It depends on the project, client preference or their concerns for protecting the world’s forests with sustainable forestry.”

When business allows, adds Maguire, he will investigate opening a bigger shop over time. Mostly, he likes to handle custom projects where he works one-on-one with the clients to figure out exactly what they want. “I prefer to make personal pieces, or one-offs, not 10 of the same thing.” Lately, he has also been making chess boards, something he says he enjoys. He’s also shipped as far as Texas.

Right now he is transitioning from sole proprietorship to a corporate entity, something he says is also new for him as he develops and grows his business. “After I get the corporation set up, I’m open to hiring people as the business allows.”

Despite losing his father as a young adult, Maguire says he can feel his presence in the shop looking over his shoulder and guiding him. Just like Maguire’s dad showed him some of the ropes, he is now showing and teaching his kids some of his woodworking skills. His two boys wanted their own charcuterie boards, and helped with the sanding and oiling of the boards. “When we watch movies that’s what they have their snacks on,” he explains. Maguire probably explains his passion best with words he has written on his website. He writes: “Since before memories flicker into light, woodworking has been a happy place for me where stress and problems of the world fade away one cut at a time.”

