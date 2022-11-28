CRAFTSMAN – V20* BRUSHLESS RP™

The V20 BRUSHLESS RP™ (Runtime + Performance) line is designed to provide professionals more runtime and better performance on the jobsite by utilizing brushless motor technology paired with CRAFTSMAN V20* cordless power solutions.

At launch, eight tools will make up the new V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ line, including a new V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Oscillating Tool (CMCE565B) that delivers up to 57 per cent more power–using 2.0Ah battery, compared to CRAFTSMAN Brushed Oscillating Multi-Tool CMCE500 using 2.0Ah battery–and features a tool-free blade changing system and integrated LED light.

Other V20 BRUSHLESS RP™ products include the V20 BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless 1/2-in. Hammer Drill (CMCD732B), the V20 BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless 1/4-in. Impact Driver (CMCF813B), and the V20* BRUSHLESS RP™ Cordless 3/8-in. Impact Wrench (CMCF911B), among others.