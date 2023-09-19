2024 Wooden Globe Award Nominations are Open!

Prepare for the recognition of exceptional companies and institutions at the prestigious Wooden Globe Awards, hosted annually by WMIA at WIC.

These awards celebrate remarkable accomplishments and outstanding success, driven in no small part by the cutting-edge high-technology machinery and software provided by WMIA-member companies.

WMIA members are given the honor of nominating their extraordinary customers for these awards, which are bestowed in five categories: Educator of the Year, Commitment to Excellence Through Technology, Eco-Alternative Wood Product of the Year, Executive of the Year, and Outstanding Woman in Woodworking.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this thrilling celebration! Submit your nominations by January 31, 2024, and be a part of the excitement!

Submit a nomination here!