2024 Kitchen Trend Predictions Update

Each year, the Superior Cabinets’ trend-spotters predict their top kitchen trends. Read the Full 2024 Kitchen Trends Article here. Some trends are new, and some are carryovers from last year. In a recent interview with some of the Design Experts from the Superior Cabinets Design Studios, many had thoughts about the predicted trends, what was a hit, miss, and what should be avoided. Here is a recap of the 2024 Kitchen Trends by Superior Cabinets for Canada and the USA.

Green Cabinets Warmer White Cabinets Wood Cabinets Super-Matte Materials Black and Gold Modern-Spanish Style Decluttered Look – Hidden Small Appliances Hidden Rooms Behind Pantry Doors Built-in Recycling Stations

Green Cabinets: This includes all shades of green, everything from lighter sage greens all the way to deep and rich velvety green tones.

“Green is growing, especially the darker shades, just look at your social media feeds and television. We fully expect this trend to continue to grow over the next 1-2 years,” said Berni Harder, Independent Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Winnipeg.

“Green cabinets have come into the mainstream, especially when paired with white, can give a space a sense of brightness and timelessness. I’m seeing homeowners go with dark green for on islands and vanities, and lighter, more calming shades when it is the main colour for full kitchens, laundry rooms, etc.,” said Summer Lim-Proulx, Senior Design Consultant, Superior Cabinets Calgary.

Warmer White Painted Cabinets: Tones have evolved from clean, bright whites to warmer hues.

“As the trend of white cabinetry in kitchens continues to evolve, there is a growing popularity of warmer and creamier tones, such as beige, cream, and taupe. This shift can be attributed to the decline in the over used choice of millennial grey seen quite commonly. White was previously used to balance the prevalence of grey in kitchen designs,” said Berni Harder, Independent Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Winnipeg.

Wood Cabinets: Wood cabinets are making a comeback, everything from select grade to rustic cabinets.

“Yes, as designers, we are ready to return to the durability and elegance of wood. The natural grains and patterns can’t be beaten and always offer a timeless look,” said Isabel Romanus, Senior Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Regina.

“It is great to see wood slowly making a comeback. Wood offers a natural elegance unmatched by wood-alternative materials. I predict wood will continue to gain in popularity over the next 2-3 years,” said Summer Lim-Proulx, Senior Design Consultant, Superior Cabinets Calgary.

Super-Matte Cabinet Finishes: The growing demand for sleek, matte finishes is notable, particularly in high-end cabinetry.

“The jury is still out on this one, however, based on the feedback we received from the Spring Home Shows on this product, there is high potential for this segment to continue to grow in Canada. People enjoyed the matte sheen, but especially loved the velvety touch and feel of this product, unique from the smoothness of paint,” said Amanda Shostal, Senior Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Edmonton.

Black and Gold: The rising popularity of matte black cabinets paired with gold handles is growing.

“While the rising popularity of matte black cabinetry paired with gold hardware is very appealing visually, I always advise those interested to consider the practical implications. Like a black vehicle, black cabinetry can be challenging to maintain, as fingerprints and signs of wear and tear are more noticeable. Regular cleaning and maintenance are necessary to keep them looking pristine and ensure their longevity,” said Berni Harder, Independent Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Winnipeg.

Modern Spanish Style Kitchens: Look at any design magazine or Pinterest feed, and you will see curved and arched details in home design. This could be the signature look of 2024.

“This is a personal favourite of mine. However, I am biased, reflecting my Spanish heritage and culture. Modern Spanish is simple and elegant, all at the same time. You will often see it with beautiful, handcrafted cabinets, offering a welcoming ambiance,” said Isabel Romanus, Senior Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Regina.

Hidden Small Appliances – Decluttered Look: The consensus is to remove them and hide them inside of Appliance Garages, Tall Pantries, or Wall Counter Cabinets.

“Most clients are tired of seeing their countertop cluttered with small appliances and do not want a cluttered kitchen. Creating the illusion of a perfectly clean and tidy home is extremely appealing right now and tucking away the everyday small appliances helps to achieve this look,” said Tansley Hayes, Senior Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Saskatoon.

“The purpose of the decluttered look is not only for the organization, but it is about the Atmosphere; the way a kitchen feels is completely different when we have things put away. More than a trend, it’s a lifestyle preference,” said Isabel Romanus, Senior Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Regina.

Hidden Rooms: The allure of hidden spaces continues to grow and is becoming more mainstream in new home design.

“Hidden rooms adjacent to the kitchen are perfect for zoning and storing transitional items, like small appliances, you want access to but don’t need every day, they are wonderful,” said Isabel Romanus, Senior Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Regina.

“These are a hot topic for 2024! Creating the illusion of a regular cabinet opening into another space intrigues our clientele. It’s a conversation piece and a showstopper for many! The idea of “look what I have” or “can your kitchen do this?” is what people are wanting,” said Tansley Hayes, Senior Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Saskatoon

Built-in Recycling Stations: Homeowners aren’t afraid to dedicate space for garages, recycling, and organics, once reserved for storage.

“In years past, many homeowners would have been hard-pressed to allocate an entire 24” wide cabinet for garbage, recycling, and organics, but that is not the case today, as these have almost become a staple item,” said Amanda Shostal, Senior Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Edmonton.

Trends that May Have Been Missed

The design experts at Superior Cabinets discussed some missed trends that homeowners may still want to consider that may have been missed on the various 2024 trends articles.

Thinking Practically

“Many trends are flashy and expressive, but many homeowners forget to think practically. The floating shelf trend overlooks the functionality of the space. Yes, open shelves look great, but how functional are they? Do you have the time to dust and perfect your shelves every day? Does your dishware match, or is it cohesive with one another? I recommend using the trends as a guideline, but not the rule,” said Tansley Hayes, Senior Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Saskatoon.

Under Cabinet Lighting

“Lighting sets the tone for the kitchen, and it is a no-brainer to add on when you are renovating. While adding a light valance underneath the wall cabinets is a traditional approach, elongating the door length and installing a light valance behind the doors is a popular choice nowadays,” said Summer Lim-Proulx, Senior Design Consultant, Superior Cabinets Calgary.

More Contrast

“An often-missed opportunity and taking advantage of bold contrast. Kitchens are often more interesting if they have bold black accents for a distinctive look. 2022-23 was full of homeowners wanting bright all-white kitchens, some of whom regretted not adding dramatic touches of black for the hood fan, floating shelves, or other accents,” said Isabel Romanus, Senior Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Regina.

Trends To Avoid

Of course, there is no such thing as bad design, but here are some trends to avoid from kitchen experts.

Panel-Ready Appliances

“Not so much one to avoid, but rather one to deeply consider. Many homeowners want this look but fail to outweigh the lack of practicality and the additional cost. They can be hard to keep clean in high-usage environments, and chances are that the panel will need replacement in the future, which can be impossible or extremely difficult to match existing millwork,” said Isabel Romanus, Senior Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Regina.

Black Decorative Hardware

“It’s very much personal, but I would suggest avoiding the use of black hardware for your cabinetry. While matte black hardware looks stunning, especially against lighter cabinets, the finish may peel on cheaply made hardware. If your heart is set on black hardware, consider zinc construction for a high-quality look,” said Summer Lim-Proulx, Senior Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Calgary.

Glorifying the Microwave

“Built-in microwaves always seem to be a regret later. There are many alternative ways to accommodate a microwave, so it is not built-in, making it much easier to switch out later without altering your cabinets or millwork,” said Isabel Romanus, Senior Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Regina.

Dark Finishes

“Dark finishes look great and create a moody space, but like a black vehicle, dark floors, or a dark piece of furniture, they can be hard to keep clean and in busy environments can show everything including, fingerprints, water spots, dust, and scratches more than a light finish,” said Tansley Hayes, Senior Design Consultant at Superior Cabinets Saskatoon.

Summary

In conclusion, as we analyze the 2024 kitchen trends from the lens of the professional kitchen designer, it’s evident that the landscape is evolving with a mix of classic elements and innovative twists. From the resurgence of wood cabinets to the allure of hidden rooms and the practicality of built-in recycling stations, homeowners seem to embrace functionality without sacrificing style.

While some trends have captured the spotlight, homeowners must remember that practical considerations are the foundation for good design, it can be an art of striking a balance between aesthetics and functionality.

Shahan Fancy is no stranger to the kitchen and bath industry, where he started as a Kitchen and Bath Designer in 2006. His passion for branding, marketing, and communications eventually led him to his current role, where he serves as the Director of Marketing and Communications for Superior Cabinets.