2023 National Awards for Housing Excellence: Finalists for Best Kitchen

The CHBA National Awards for Housing Excellence just announced their 2023 finalists in a number of different categories. From best in Canadian home renovations, to Canadian homes, community development, and residential marketing, the competition acquired over 800 entries from rural towns to metropolises.

Acclaimed for being “the voice of Canada’s residential construction industry,” the Canadian Home Builders’ Association (CHBA) represents one of the largest industry sectors in the country. The association is committed to supporting this Canadian sector and the success of its members as well as continuing to provide industry-related information to all interested. The CHBA National Awards for Housing Excellence have become an annual event for new homes and home transformations. It also offers awards for specialty categories including “renovation awards” and “best new home spaces”.

“Once again this year, the finalists from this competitive national awards program showcase the breadth and innovation of Canada’s residential construction industry. This program isn’t just about luxury homes, though there are stunning projects among these finalists – it’s about capturing the full spectrum of homes and communities that Canadians live in, and all of the planning, creativity, and skill that goes into them. Our industry is present in every community across the country, and we’re proud to build and renovate the places Canadians call home,” said CEO Kevin Lee.

Best New Home Spaces: Best Production Kitchen and Best Custom Kitchen

Under the “best new home spaces” category, there were four subcategories, with the top two including “best production kitchen” and “best custom kitchen”. Kitchen spaces have undoubtedly become one of the most central areas in a household and gives the home a soul. Others even refer to the kitchen as the “heart of the home.”

Jasper Fine Home’s magnolia kitchen was one of the top project finalists for “best production kitchen”. The magonlia’s beautiful outdoor kitchen is every chef and homemaker’s dream. The design includes divine custom cabinetry, ample counter space, and plenty of storage as well.

Smithwood Builders “Black is the New Black” was chosen as a “best custom kitchen” selection for its raw design appeal. From its concrete floors, quartz countertops, and metal stair rails, the kitchen offers a futuristic yet warm approach. Designed by architect Imu Chan of Fountain Studio of Ark for a couple looking for a modernistic charm, Chan ensured the kitchen maintained a bare-bones and black style.

The Minto Communities “Le Rêve” is complete with an oversized island in the kitchen that offers a sense of simplicity with a touch of luxury. The design was nominated for “best production kitchen” along with the Jasper Fine Home’s magnolia. The National Awards for Housing Excellence consistently celebrate the beauty of Canadian homes each year and it’s an incredible honour for all finalists involved.