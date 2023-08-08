2023 Kitchen & Bath Remodeling Slows Amid Economic Challenges, but Long-Term Outlook Remains Strong

A recent article by Elisa Fernández-Arias, in a series of articles about the midyear 2023 K&B Market outlook, purposes that while kitchen and bath remodels have slowed, trends are predicting and upwards swing as the economy improves.

The kitchen and bath remodeling industry, which saw a surge in spending during 2020-2022, is now facing headwinds in 2023 due to several persistent economic challenges. Factors such as elevated mortgage rates, lower household savings, and declining consumer sentiment regarding personal finances have contributed to the overall slowdown in remodeling activity. However, according to the recently released 2023 Kitchen & Bath Market Outlook Update by the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), some consumer segments remain optimistic about their personal finances and are moving forward with their remodeling plans this year. Additionally, the long-term outlook for the industry remains robust due to several positive indicators.

One factor driving the decision for homeowners to remodel rather than sell their properties is the mortgage rate situation. Approximately 80 percent of outstanding mortgages have locked in rates below 5 percent, significantly lower than current rates, incentivizing homeowners to stay put and invest in remodeling their kitchens and baths.

Another crucial factor impacting homeowners’ decision to remodel is the significant increase in home equity per household. Homeowner equity has reached record levels, with an average of $333,000 in Q1 2023, reflecting an increase of $59,000 since 2019 (adjusted for inflation). Homeowners now have 22 percent more equity in their homes compared to pre-pandemic levels. This added equity has provided confidence to some homeowners, leading them to proceed with kitchen and bath remodels despite the uncertain economic climate.

Home equity gains have primarily been driven by appreciating home prices since 2012, with Miami, Tampa, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Atlanta experiencing the most significant gains. Although some home equity was lost due to declines in home values since 2022, particularly in the West, the overall trend remains positive.

While cash-out refinances have declined due to rising rates, causing short-term demand for remodeling to dip, it is expected that once rates normalize, pent-up demand for remodeling will be unleashed, leading to an uptick in activity.

The highest income tier households are less sensitive to mortgage rates and continue to invest in luxury kitchen and bath remodels. Only 14 percent of funding sources for kitchen and bath repair and remodel (R&R) projects were tied to rates for households with annual incomes greater than $160,000. In contrast, households in lower income tiers showed a higher dependence on mortgage rates, with 20 to 28 percent of funding sources tied to rates.

Households with higher incomes also displayed greater optimism about their personal finances compared to six months ago, indicating their readiness to invest in remodeling projects. Sentiment for top third income tier households rose from 85 in December 2022 to 100 in May 2023, while middle-income tier households saw sentiment rise from 74 to 87. However, sentiment declined slightly for households in the bottom third income tier, dropping from 73 to 71.

While the kitchen and bath remodeling industry face immediate challenges due to economic conditions, the presence of pent-up demand, rising home equity, and the promise of normalized rates bode well for its long-term growth prospects. The industry is expected to continue thriving, especially as millions of homes enter prime remodeling years, contributing to economic activity in the sector.