2023-2025 Sustainable Jobs Plan Released by Government of Canada

The Canadian economy has been en route to building a net-zero economy for several years now. In 2023, The Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act became law and cemented the country’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. An economy with clean energy and technology will offer great opportunities for Canadians, from new job development to increased job security, industry growth and generational wealth, and technological innovation. Canada has long been abundant in natural, raw resources and materials, energy resources, and highly skilled workers in a variety of industries. Ensuring that not only continues, but advances is on the agenda of the Government of Canada.

On February 17, 2023, minister of natural resources, Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of labour Seamus O’Regan Jr., and minister of employment, workforce development, and disability inclusion, Carla Qualtrough released the Canadian government’s Interim Sustainable Jobs Plan for 2023-2025. The plan is simply an initial layout of the ongoing Sustainable Jobs Action Plans that will be released every five years after 2025. This first 2023-2025 plan will be formally developed over the upcoming two years in collaboration with each of Canada’s provinces and territories, labour partners, and Indigenous partners.

Investments into Canada’s hydrogen and minerals, carbon capture technologies, electric vehicles, and much more is likely to jolt the economy forward for decades to come. “Canada has the opportunity to create a legacy of skills development and good, middle-class jobs as we transition to net-zero. Canada’s Building Trades Unions are pleased to continue to work closely with the Government to ensure the Sustainable Jobs Plan provides solutions that keep workers at the forefront including enhanced apprenticeship and training programs for displaced workers; more opportunities for equity-deserving groups; an effective, mobile workforce; and the inclusion of high labour standards linked to clean technology that will grow Canada’s skilled trades workforce,” said Sean Strickland, executive director of Canada’s Building Trades Unions.

Details of the Interim 2023-2025 Sustainable Jobs Plan

The Sustainable Jobs Plan for 2023-2025 will outline the federal government’s commitment to achieving a net-zero economy by 2050 and their methods to do so: