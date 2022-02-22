2022 Interior Design Show Returns April 2022 

Returning with in-person experiences this year, Interior Design Show (IDS) will launch its 2022 flagship tradeshow, IDS Toronto, taking place April 7 – 10, 2022, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building. IDS Toronto will explore the realm of possibility with its 2022 theme, New Futures, reflecting Canadian design within a global context catalysing new ideas, solutions, and expression featuring fresh branding by Sali Tabacchi design studio. Transformative change for both people and the planet is occurring rapidly right now. More than ever, design thinking and insightful expertise are needed to push new realities forward by reimagining and reforming how we live, work, and create as we consider our New Futures.

“Design solves problems and inspires innovation,” says Lisa Barnes, Director, Informa Canada. “The IDS team continues its over 20-year legacy of supporting emerging design ideas, providing a platform for challenging dialogue, and uniting the entire ecosystem of design and architecture. We lean into a new sustainable future of design challenges and triumphs. We are ecstatic to be working side by side with the industry’s most creative minds, local makers, and global brands this April.”

“Miele is committed to supporting the design and architecture industry, and we are delighted to return to IDS 2022 as Presenting Show Sponsor,” states Nelson Fresco, President, Miele Canada. “With the return of live events, Miele stands by our commitment to Immer Besser (Forever better) by returning with our most expansive showcase of the Miele brand and appliances to date.”

Adaptation and change are key to success in the industry as design conventions, processes, and technology allow the sector to grow and evolve. IDS Toronto will be hosting a program of 40+ accredited seminars taking place on the exposition’s trade days, April 7 and 8, 2022. IDS Toronto has engaged a Guest Curator to assemble its trade conference program for the first time. Industry veteran, Tory Healy, will create a diverse schedule of programming drawing from her vast experience. Dedicated to storytelling and a champion of Canadian design, Healy is thrilled to curate the conference series at IDS Toronto to spark frank conversations, share vital information, and ignite change in the design industry.