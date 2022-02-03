Richelieu’s new 2022 Collection catalog is filled with unique, on-trend designs in sought-after finishes with a wide choice of pulls and knobs in traditional, transitional, and contemporary styles from clean, simple lines to distinctive details.

Richelieu is introducing a bold array of new finishes, various materials, and unique shapes and textures in a range of sizes to suit every project need.

The Richelieu product team works closely with renowned global leaders’ most forward-thinking suppliers for their innovative designs and cutting-edge technologies. The 2022 Collection catalog includes several of Richelieu’s original designs and pieces from collaborating national and international designers. It’s no wonder Richelieu has earned KBB’s Readers’ Choice Award for the past eight years.