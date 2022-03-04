2022 Cabinet Sales Off to a Robust Start
KCMA
According to the Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association’s (KCMA) monthly Trend of Business Survey, participating cabinet manufacturers reported an increase in overall cabinet sales of 11.7% for January 2022 compared to the same month in 2021.
The KCMA is a non-profit organization founded in 1955 to represent companies that manufacture cabinets, bath cabinets, or other residential cabinets and key kitchen and bath industry suppliers. With a membership now more than 300 strong throughout North America, KCMA works to advance the cabinet industry through advocacy, setting cabinet quality standards, sponsoring kitchen and bath cabinet-related research, and providing the cabinet industry with management tools and educational programs.
January 2022 sales increases over January 2021:
- Overall sales up 11.7%
- Custom sales up 19.7%
- Semi-custom up 0.9%
- Stock sales up by 17.6%
The survey did reveal that the estimated cabinet quantity decreased 3.0%, reflecting the rise in prices. Survey participants include stock, semi-custom, and custom companies whose combined sales represent approximately 75% of the American kitchen cabinet and bath vanity market.