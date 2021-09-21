2021 Veneer Tech Craftsman’s Student Challenge Winner

Jasmine Hussain of Brampton, Ontario, won in the Student Work category of the 2021 Veneer Tech Craftsman’s Challenge. Hussain is a student at Fletcher’s Meadow Secondary School. The Veneer Tech Craftsman’s Challenge is considered by many the most prestigious woodworking competition in the world with generous cash prizes.

Originally created by Veneer Technologies and still sponsored by that company, the Veneer Tech Craftsman’s Challenge is currently owned and conducted by CCI Media LLC.

Hussain’s winning project was “The Versatile Smile Bench.”

“My goal was to create a simple yet functional chair, that was still unique,” said Hussain. “I also wanted to include storage space, without disrupting the flow of the design. The modern look and negative space that creates the smile-like shape allow for me to complete that goal. Lastly, I wanted it to be useful while still being tasteful. This was done by creating a large sitting surface, that allows users to lie down, or sit with up to 2 other people.”

Hussain used birch and maple veneers in bent laminations to form the curved design.

Not only was Hussain the youngest winner, but she was also the only Canadian winner.