20 Years of Excellence For Christian Marcoux Cuisine Et Mobilier Design

Christian Marcoux cuisine et mobilier design is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. In 2001, the company’s founder and trained cabinetmaker, Christian Marcoux, opened his cabinet-making workshop in Quebec. Surrounded by great colleagues, associates, and suppliers and encouraged by numerous clients, he has since completed thousands of diversified projects in the commercial and residential sectors.

Since its inception, the company, which now has 40 employees, specializes in designing, manufacturing, and installing kitchen and bathroom cabinets, custom furniture, and architectural cabinetry. The company has received and been nominated for numerous awards for its high-end achievements that have stood out. These recognitions are a great source of pride for the company, especially because they provide great visibility and motivate, every day, the company’s employees to surpass themselves.

In 2017, Carol-Anne Vachon and Sylvain Labrecque, who had been working at the company for a few years, joined the team as partners. Their association contributes to building the company’s reputation thanks to their considerable skills in kitchens, bathrooms, and custom furniture.

“After all the work accomplished, I see that the small company of yesterday has become the one of today because of the knowledge, the know-how, and the expertise of all the members who compose it, and I am extremely proud and grateful,” said Marcoux. “Since 2001, our team has been working hard to be recognized as a leader in its sector for the quality of its products while keeping in mind what is most important to us at the end of the day: the satisfaction of our customers and all our employees.”

In the coming years, the company aims to develop new markets, which would allow for constant growth while maintaining a good work-family balance, a priority for the entrepreneur. The importance of the teamThe team plays a crucial role in achieving the company’s objectives. The well-being of employees is of paramount importance to Christian Marcoux. This is why a work environment that values professional and personal growth, competitive compensation, and recognition of each team member are fundamental values of the company.